Lewiston senior citizens who would like free face masks delivered to their homes monthly may enroll in a program being operated by Interlink Inc.
Interlink has been delivering free face masks to enrolled Asotin County residents since July, according to Executive Director Mark M. Havens. “We were able to get our Keeping Seniors Safe Program started in Asotin County in July thanks to funding from Aging & Long Term Care of Southeast Washington.”
He said Interlink recently secured a grant from Farm Credit Bureau to begin a similar mask delivery program to Lewiston seniors 60 and older. His office already has signed up current Interlink clients who are interested in the program.
People interested in receiving free face masks must enroll as a client of Interlink if they are not already enrolled. A package of disposable masks will be delivered to clients’ homes as often as twice per month.
Funding and supplies are sufficient to operate the program for a few months, Havens said, and additional funding is being sought.
Interlink is a local nonprofit organization that has been serving Valley senior citizens since 1984. For more information and to register for the program, please call (509) 552-0129 or email volunteers@interlink-volunteers.org.