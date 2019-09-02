It would be, I thought, a typical new patient eye exam. So I was blindsided by the news. As the optometrist in Pullman showed me some startling images of my eyes, I learned I had developed some gnarly cataracts.
After the initial shock, the timing seemed serendipitous. I’d been researching a Golden Times piece on ways to improve compromised vision (see story on Page 9) and was having a hard time identifying local individuals willing to share their stories. The eyecare staff also were reluctant to talk. Now I’d finally found my source — it was me.
A mere two weeks after that initial exam, both of my eyes were equipped with brand-new lenses. I hardly had time to work-up a full head of dread in anticipation.
As is often the case with life’s difficulties, imagining cataract surgery is far worse than actually undergoing it. Though conscious, I didn’t see any instruments coming at my eye, nor did I feel much of anything during the procedure. The surgeon used lasers and ultrasound to remove the defective natural lens and replace it with an artificial one. I was assured — in a kindly, though almost gallows humor, way — that this lens won’t deteriorate, decay or lose potency over time.
As we age, the natural lenses in our eyes become less transparent, less flexible and thicker. (That might be said about any number of body parts, right?) A cataract begins when tissues within the lens break down and clump together, creating small areas of clouding within the lens. As the cataract develops (or “ripens”), the clouding grows and becomes denser, obscuring a larger portion of the lens. Vision is compromised, though years may pass before it becomes noticeable.
You may wonder why, at this season of my life, the need for cataract surgery came as such a surprise. The answer is, I didn’t see the signs. Only in hindsight, with post-surgical clarity, can I pinpoint some symptoms.
Blurred or dim vision is a well-known signature of cataracts. But I didn’t experience that. In fact, my distance sight seemed to improve with age. I bowled as well (or as poorly) whether or not I wore my glasses — though accurate recording of scores was another matter. I could read street signs with my naked eyes blocks before my traveling companions saw them — but selecting the correct setting on the dashboard display was a challenge. I found that my glasses noticeably hobbled my ability to hit and field a softball. I regularly removed my bifocals to watch television, marvel at hummingbirds in my yard, and register the delights of a distant horizon and a night sky awash in glimmers from light years distant.
I had all kinds of “evidence” on which to base my confidence in my clear vision. My “long eyes” even surprised the cataract doctor. Consistent with standard protocol, prior to surgery he assessed the degree of vision loss based on the size and density of my cataracts, and his jaw dropped — I’m not making this up — when he saw the results of my pre-surgery vision test. Inexplicably, I was able to see and correctly identify letters and objects from a distance that shouldn’t have been possible with my cataracts.
My experience with other cataract symptoms likewise was atypical. Increased difficulty seeing at night? Maybe, but the flat light of dusk was more aggravating. Need for brighter light for reading and other close-up activities? Not that I noticed. Seeing halos and glare around lights? I blamed the increased use of halogen and LED lights. Frequent changes in prescriptions for eyeglasses or contact lenses? Annual exams rarely revealed a need for correction (though I often wanted to update my frames).
About the only area where I noticed a strong difference after surgery was in the intensity of colors, which often appear faded or yellowed through cataracts. Pre-surgery, I simply thought I saw some colors a bit differently than my friends did. We debated about whether an item was light gray or sage green, whether it was chocolate brown or deep purple. My cataracts were showing themselves, but I didn’t see it until after they were gone.
“Pulling the blues” is how I describe what my new lenses do to colors. The change was especially obvious in the early days after surgery. At first, everything seemed to both absorb and emit blue light, even to shimmer with it. One night I saw, in blue relief, the details of craters and dunes that form the “man on the moon.” Another night, I couldn’t look directly at the moon; its reflected-blue light was just too bright. Indoors, I discovered the pre-surgery floral arrangement I created — using what I had believed to be muted mauves, faded greens and dull burgundy — actually was a shout of vibrant, intense, full-bodied color. I’d paired a weathered barn red shirt with clothes I believed to match, only to discover after surgery that the shirt is actually a rather strident fuchsia. Wait, what? Why didn’t anybody tell me?!
Fortunately I had paused in my efforts to tidy my home, ridding my life of objects that don’t bring me joy, because my perspective on what to keep and what to let go has changed in the past several months since my surgery. It’s no exaggeration to say that I’m seeing the world in a whole new light.
To co-opt a memorable line from a classic movie — Here’s looking at you!
Phillips is a freelance writer in Pullman. She retired from careers as an employment specialist, university researcher and college professor. Few things give her greater pleasure than sitting on the porch, swapping stories with family and friends.