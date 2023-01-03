A how-to on traveling with Fido

Hazel Christiansen

“Elvis Presley is dead.” I turned up the volume, staring at the dash in disbelief as I tried to comprehend how someone so young hadn’t just left the building, but left this Earth. Slumped in the seat of my old Pontiac in the M&K grocery store parking lot, I sobbed. Tears blurred my vision. I dabbed at snot with a tissue before retreating.

There have been a number of those never-forgotten moments in history, where time and place are frozen in time, most of them involving deaths, like John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King and Sept. 11, when you still see and feel the place where you got the news.

Tags

Recommended for you