“Elvis Presley is dead.” I turned up the volume, staring at the dash in disbelief as I tried to comprehend how someone so young hadn’t just left the building, but left this Earth. Slumped in the seat of my old Pontiac in the M&K grocery store parking lot, I sobbed. Tears blurred my vision. I dabbed at snot with a tissue before retreating.
There have been a number of those never-forgotten moments in history, where time and place are frozen in time, most of them involving deaths, like John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King and Sept. 11, when you still see and feel the place where you got the news.
I began to wonder why I could feel grief so deeply for someone I’d never met. Was it the fear of death, the thought of my own mortality, what?
I’m still not certain. But with Elvis, it was the death of his music and the end of my youth it seemed. When one creates something meaningful to others with gifts we were given and talent we nurture, that can live on even when the human body does not.
Lately I’ve taken stock, wondering what I will leave behind, how I might have contributed, whose lives I have touched and whether I’m using whatever talent I’ve been given.
Living a meaningful life doesn’t mean one must have fame. It means we’ve brushed up against the lives of another and given them something of ourselves, a small gesture of generosity, a word of wisdom or kindness, a hug when someone needs one, and lending an ear to listen and a heart to understand.
Maybe that’s why grandparents are so important. We sit in a chair at eye level with a child’s face, have slowed enough, lived enough, that our ears hear even the unspoken words and our arms are always open.
Being useful comes in many forms, and most of us never even know the impactful things we’ve done. Even in a care facility, my mother felt useful when she could use her words to help another patient.
So, if someone has made a difference in your life, today is the day to tell them. Don’t wait for the eulogy.