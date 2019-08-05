A small goose, left behind by his fellow travelers, landed in a backyard swimming pool. The owners took pity and fed it. The bird waddled around the neighborhood making acquaintance with other homeowners. People began calling it, “my goose” which ruffled the feathers of other residents.
An elderly widow felt sad over the jealousy caused by goose ownership. How could she help her neighbors to quit fighting over this free-range bird? Soon after, the goose was hit by a car in front of the widow’s home. She took it inside, sent out invitations to a Goose Memorial and cooked a feast.
Neighbors came, grieved the loss of their unusual pet and shared memories with laughter and a few tears. The loss of their bird brought them back to being neighborly.
Maybe there’s no goose to cook, but this is a shout out to all who remember the friendly ’40s, ’50s and ’60s, when we not only knew our neighbors in the present — we knew where they had been in life. It was an intergenerational, extended family. Neighbors used to eat, work and play together, cry together when tragedy struck and help each other through hard times. We laughed together and told stories.
That experience appears increasingly rare, according to responses to an informal, nonscientific Golden Times survey asking if our neighborhoods are losing their neighborliness. Comments were compiled from 200 respondents age 55 and older (unless otherwise noted) who live in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, using Facebook and in person interviews at local senior centers, coffee shops and social events. Among those who participated, slightly less than half reported having no relationship or only a slight acquaintance with their neighbors. Findings include:
- 55 percent know two or three neighbors well enough to ask for help and socialize with them.
- 33 percent know neighbors’ names but have never been in their home nor invited them into their home.
- 12 percent don’t know the neighbors on their block.
- Some respondents felt that respect for neighbors and keeping one’s property attractive, safe and clean is waning. Three people reported having neighbors who parked old vehicles along the property line — some for as long as 10 years.
- There appeared to be a correlation between friendliness and distance between homes. The greater the distance between homes, the more neighborly the respondents reported being. Those who live in the country or outskirts of town said they depend on each other for help, assistance in emergencies, work sharing and friendship.
- Respondents living in crowded neighborhoods generally seemed to be more fearful and mistrustful of neighbors and protective of their privacy. A 60-year-old apartment dweller said he wants his privacy and chooses friends outside his building, not the neighbors he can hear through the walls.
Beth Guthrie, 52, of Clarkston, who experienced health problems this year, described carting groceries and her walker up the outside stairs to her second-floor apartment, while fellow tenants sat on their balconies and watched. When she asked for help, she said, they got up and went inside. This was not a one-time incident, she noted.
Comments submitted by several respondents made it clear they are dedicated to keeping their distance:
- Sorry, one has to live in the right neighborhood to make this work, especially areas with rentals. I absolutely DON’T want to know any more about some people except that they are moving away.
- I have honestly been praying that my neighbors to the east of me will find something wonderful in another town.
- Hurrah, to the people who don’t want to know their neighbors. Privacy is important.
- I don’t want my neighbors bothering me.
- There are three families I’d like to be more friendly with, but also three that I want nothing to do with.
- I’d move before I’d say hello to that guy three houses down. He’s really scary.
- I can’t trust any one of my neighbors. They’d rob me blind if I let them in my house.
- A number of others, however, are unwilling to accept the status quo and shared ideas for restoring neighborliness.
Artist Alyssa Hopkins, 67, moved to a new Clarkston neighborhood a year ago. She recently went from house to house inviting people she didn’t know to come for a paint party on her patio. Five neighbors arrived on the appointed day, introduced themselves and put on name tags, gloves and aprons.
Hopkins, who teaches classes at the Valley Art Center in Clarkston, demonstrated how to do a “dirty pour” painting, then encouraged her neighbors to dive in.
“There’s no wrong way to do this,” she said. “Just follow the mixing process then go for it; mess around with it.”
Comments flew around the group as they worked:
“This is a great way to get acquainted.”
“Which house do you live in?”
“Is it you that I see walking every morning?”
Compliments on each masterpiece abounded, and all concluded: “We need to get together again.”
Cathy Lammerding, 60, tells of a Clarkston neighbor who sent invitations encouraging residents in the vicinity to hold same-day yard sales to attract more shoppers.
Connie Decicio, 76, and a few of her neighbors in Myrtle, Idaho, got together, baked cookies then decorated them for various holidays this year. They had fun surprising everyone who lives in Myrtle with a bag of fresh cookies. Myrtle also held a July Fourth potluck barbecue with all but three citizens attending — they were out of town.
Gail Scott, 75, said that one morning a month, her Lewiston neighbor ladies go out for cokes or coffee. It’s not a meal, so it doesn’t drain the pocketbook.
Jolynn Haskell, 61, shared on Facebook that her Lewiston neighborhood holds a barbeque each year on the Fourth of July. The event includes people of all ages, from a young, newly married couple to Bob and Shirley who are 96 and 95.
Joni Pier, 56, Lewiston is planning a water party during the hot months according to her Facebook page.
Jerry Hendrickson,78, who lives above Asotin, said he and his wife Jeanie, age 76, will make pies and invite all the neighbors. Who can resist a pie? Neighbors in their area often get together for a meal or dessert to visit and catch up.
What else can happen in neighborhoods? A new family housewarming, ask someone to go on a walk, start a phone or email list to keep in touch with others, invite neighbors to cake and coffee, gather eight to 12 people to play Bunco or plan a progressive dinner.
The challenge is to start now. Remember, the definition of a neighbor is more than whoever lives next door; it’s showing characteristics of kindness, friendliness or sociability.
