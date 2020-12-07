The Lewiston City Library would like to remind our at-risk patrons, who may be temporarily or permanently unable to come visit us, that we can deliver books and other materials to their homes. Patrons who feel comfortable getting out and driving can still use our curbside service. With COVID-19 cases on the rise in our community, as well as seasonal flu and inclement weather settling in, we encourage patrons to do what they can to keep themselves and others safe.
In order to register for HomeBound Service, patrons may fill out a form that creates a reader profile, which outlines their interests and requests. Whether a patron prefers cozy mysteries, Christian fiction, Westerns in large-print format or a particular subject in nonfiction, we can accommodate them. Patrons may receive anything in our collection for home delivery, including regular and large-print books, magazines, physical audiobooks and DVDs. Patrons who feel comfortable placing holds in the Valnet catalog also may do that.
The HomeBound registration form is available for download on our website at cityoflewiston.org/512/HomeBound-Service. Patrons lacking a computer or Internet access can call the library at (208) 798-2525 and create a profile over the phone. Patrons also can correspond with our HomeBound Service staff via regular mail. The library’s mailing address is 411 D St., Lewiston, ID 83501.
The lending period for all items is six weeks, and patrons may renew items that aren’t on hold. The library delivers and retrieves items from HomeBound Service customers once a month. Patrons receive their materials in our canvas HomeBound Service bags, with the patron’s name on a tag attached to the bag. Bags are washed between deliveries.
If patrons would like to change their reader profile or are dissatisfied with the items they are receiving from the library, they can send us a note when they return the items, or simply give us a call. We welcome feedback.
Patrons also have the option of downloading eBooks and eAudio-books from Overdrive directly onto a smartphone or other device. The Idaho Talking Book Service, administered through the Idaho Commission for Libraries, is another possibility for patrons who are visually impaired.
Winter can be rough for many people, with the sun setting early and the roads icy. It helps to have entertainment: books for pleasure and information, and a good movie or TV series to watch. Please remember that the library is here for you, even if you can’t come to us. Our seasoned and dedicated HomeBound Service staff members look forward to serving you.
Olmstead is the Adult Services librarian at the Lewiston City Library.