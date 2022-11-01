This is a continuing narrative from Keatt’s visit to see her son, who was working in Russia in the 1990s. Earlier installments can be found at lmtribune.com by clicking the “Special Pubs” tab and viewing back issues of Golden Times.
There is a rather appealing kind of crow here with a shiny black head, dull black wings and tail and a gray body. They are distinctive and I see them frequently. One day I pointed one out to my son, Ken, and asked, “What kind of bird is that?”
“Embassy employees call it a mili bird,” he answered. “A policeman here is called a mili man and they are everywhere. Likewise the mili bird is everywhere.”
The birds are quite intelligent. I’d like to bring a couple home for pets.
My official status here is a “guest of the embassy.” This has really made my stay here more comfortable and enjoyable than for the average tourist. I’m able to use the cafeteria, commissary (small grocery store that sells American food — but it’s expensive), beauty shop, post office and CLEAN restrooms. On most days, I ride into town with Ken and his U.S. Embassy co-workers in the morning and divide my time between the comforts of the embassy and sight-seeing. Then we can come back to his apartment together in the evening or Ken makes arrangements to send me there by taxi.
I always assumed any American had easy access to the embassy. That is true only in an emergency. In reality, you must either work or live at the embassy or be a guest to gain access.
The embassy compound covers about two-thirds of a square block. The old embassy building of yellow stone is where Ken works. His part has been remodeled, but it is cramped. This is a 10-story building, but only three floors are used because of a recent fire. It is constantly being remodeled but is still inadequate.
The new embassy building consists of several parts: a high-rise office building reputedly so full of Soviet surveillance bugs that it isn’t used; the building housing the cafeteria and commissary; and living quarters, some of which have been converted into offices. Soviet military officers guard the outside of the gates. U.S. Marines guard the inside of the gates. About 700-800 people, virtually all Americans, work at the embassy in all kinds of jobs, including truck drivers and maintenance as well as clerical and diplomatic staff.
Being a guest of the embassy opens doors and accords privileges I hadn’t expected. I went to the money-exchange counter in the hotel across the street from the embassy to convert some money into rubles. The staff there asked for my customs declaration, which I didn’t have with me. I left it at the apartment for safe keeping, not knowing I’d be called upon to produce it until I left the country. I showed them my official “Guest of embassy” document and they changed my money without hesitation.
With embassy documents, you can sometimes avoid standing in line for hours. We’ve gone into places and on tours that otherwise wouldn’t have been available.
Keatts is a retired Clarkston businesswoman who ran an accounting office for many years. She loves to travel and shares excerpts from notes sent to loved ones detailing her adventures.