Hello everyone! I had intended to start this little chronicle as soon as I arrived but, of course, things never go according to plan. My one piece of luggage, which included this computer, go lost between Portland, Ore., and Chicago on my flight out on Nov. 2 and didn’t catch up to me until Nov. 15.
Northwest Airlines rerouted my flight through Portland via United since Minneapolis was buried under 25 inches of snow. United assured me my bag would be in on the next flight and they’d get it transferred to Yugoslav Air before we took off. Fat chance! They also told me if it missed, it would be delivered to me in Moscow. No way! I’m relieved that it arrived at all with the contents intact. It had red labels on it marked “Inspected cleared for boarding” and “British Airlines” — what on Earth?!
Since I’ve been here in Moscow two weeks visiting my son Ken, I’ll try to tell you some of my impressions of this place. On the whole, it is much better than I expected. The first surprise is the number of cars and the amount of traffic.
Some Americanisms that haven’t arrived here yet include safety, recycling and handicap access. There are people everywhere (Moscow is a city of 9 million with 1 million visitors), and rarely do you even see somebody with a cane. I’ve seen two people on crutches and no wheelchairs. I questioned Svetlana, an English-speaking Russian tour guide who has been to America, about this. She said Americans are far more humane in their treatment of the handicapped than here. Her statement was, “You are a much more caring people than we were told.” There are no social agencies to help people who cannot help themselves with such things as buying groceries. “If they do not have family or friends to assist them, they just die alone,” Svetlana said.
The people on the streets are well dressed; that is, they have warm coats, hats, mufflers and gloves. Leather and fur are common. The women wear little makeup, often only lipstick. Most people are clean and well groomed. Everyone seems to have a fashionable haircut. Some are dressed so chic they’d be at home in Paris, New York City — anywhere. Few people wear perfume (I like that), because it isn’t available.
Everyone seems to be white in Moscow. I’ve asked if there are any slums or ghettos here. The honest answer seems to be no. There are always lots of people on the street. You can drive 10 miles out from downtown Moscow in any direction and still see row upon row of apartment houses and hundreds, if not thousands, of people on the street.
There seems to be a lot more old women than old men. That is believable considering the number they have lost in war.
One of the first things I heard about the Russian people from an American was that they never do what they’re not supposed to do. This man asked, “Did you ever see a Soviet sit on the stairs? If he cannot sit on the designated bench, he will not sit at all.”
This seems to be an apt observation. With all the crowds I have seen no display of temper, no friction, no fracases, no public drunkenness, no crime. Even Soviet children don’t misbehave in public.
And yet, Ken describes this as an aggressive society. I’m assured crime does exist, more and more often aimed at Westerners.
There are many insidious controls over the people that Americans find objectionable. A public building will have 10 sets of doors, but they will all be locked except one. This forces people to stand in line and “all have to do the same thing.” Fire escapes are likewise locked. Why have them? Every entry and exit has a person who stands guard and watches. What for, I don’t know. I suspect they are make-work jobs.
All this Soviet control evaporates behind the wheel of an automobile. Moscow streets are in sad disrepair. There are no speed limits. Trucks and buses clog the streets. Lane markers mean nothing. Rules of the road are disregarded with utter abandon. At night, cars don’t drive with headlights on. Drivers flash their lights at each other as warnings instead of honking their horns. The center line means nothing: Cars commonly spill over into the oncoming traffic lanes. Even sidewalks are used for driving. The Americans I’ve spoken with here say this is the worst driving in the world. Since many of them have lived all over, I tend to believe them.
Worst of all is the total disregard for pedestrians. They have to run out of the way to avoid being hit. When we get ready to cross a street, Ken asks, “Are you ready to imitate a Russian and Run?”
Many of the streets are six to 10 lanes across. Pedestrians attempt to cross by going one lane at a time. Since crosswalks offer little protection, they tend to cross where ever they need to, so people are likely to be anywhere, often in dark clothing.
So picture this: Heavy traffic driving at night with no headlights, lanes of traffic forming and dissolving randomly and pedestrians standing in the middle of the street or on lane dividers or fleeing for their lives while trying to cross the street in the dark. The first two taxi rides I had here were absolutely hair-raisingly wild.
In the center of town, many crosswalks are tunnels below streets to allow people to avoid the congestion, but these lack handicap access. If a person isn’t able-bodied, it’s nearly impossible to get around.
There are few parking lots for cars, so people park on the street in traffic lanes, on the sidewalk, in every conceivable nook and cranny. But mostly it seems cars just travel endlessly back and forth in constant motion.
One of Ken’s co-workers theorizes that owning a car is a great status symbol here (7% have cars) that give people a lot of prestige. Driving is their first real taste of individual freedom, and they are heady with the sense of power it gives them.
There are relatively few traffic lights. Many seem to be for pedestrians rather than cross traffic. It seems a matter of pride for most drivers that they’re able to be across the intersection before the light turns green. If there are still pedestrians in the crosswalk when the light turns, they better run for their lives, because the drivers will not wait for them.
