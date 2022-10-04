It’s my second year at Manning’s. It’s an upgraded cafeteria with chandeliers, padded chairs and thick carpet. I’m in charge of cutting and serving desserts. Our patrons are mostly older people who live in the apartments above the stores in downtown Portland, Ore. From the prices of food here, I think these “guests” are pretty well off. It’s a treat to choose anything from the line for my dinner — well, anything except the prime rib.

It’s Columbus Day, Oct. 12, 1962, and there’s a storm brewing. People blow through the doors, gasp and say, “Thank goodness you’re open. Lights are out everywhere. Wind is furious.”

