John was the 5-year-old son of the Kole family in Holland, Mich., where jobs were scarce. It was difficult for his father, Cornelius, to support a growing family of five children.
Cornelius, set out on foot November 4, 1886, to take advantage of a new opportunity in the Northwest called the Homestead Act. He followed the railroad tracks for four months. Many times, his only meal was a half-eaten apple or a crust of bread thrown from the train. He paused in Bozeman, Mont., to work in the mine, sent money home to his family, then rode the train on to Spokane. He found work in the flour mill and sent for his family.
Maria and her youngsters — ages 9, 7, 5, 3 and a 6-month-old baby — boarded the Emigrant Train for the West. Somewhere in the Rockies, a tunnel caved in. The passengers carried possessions and children around the slide area to continue their journey in a train sent from Spokane. All arrived safely. The reunion with Cornelius was uproarious.
In the summer of 1887, Cornelius hired out to George Taylor to build a blacksmith shop on the prairie near the new rail line. The town of Tekoa grew up around it. The Koles bought land from the railroad for 25 cents an acre and started a vegetable farm, which all the children worked.
——————
Musetta Denney, an 8-year-old Irish girl, was given great responsibility as she traveled by covered wagon across the country with her family in 1882. She was caretaker of three younger sisters because Mother was pregnant. In San Francisco, their father, John, sold everything except the trunks and wooden boxes. The family boarded a ship headed to the port of Portland, Ore.
John had heard it was a farmer’s paradise in the Northwest. His plan was to apply for a homestead. However, he didn’t bothered to fill out application papers. The exhausting water trip up the Columbia River and around Celilo Falls, ended as they debarked at Fort Walla Walla. There, John purchased a new team and wagon and once again hit the trail. After several years of trying out small settlements, they chose a place called Tekoa.
It was there that Musetta, now called Minnie, met John Kole in 1893. Minnie was a beautiful 16-year-old with a crown of auburn hair. John, a quiet boy with an infectious grin, was then 8.
During a dance at the schoolhouse — the center of the town’s activities, including literary meetings and church services — Minnie saw no one her age for a dance partner. She thought John was a cute little guy and asked him to dance. He was thrilled. He’d been eyeing her for several months and developed quite the crush. They danced every song. She had fun, and John fell madly in love.
——————
Minnie’s father applied for a homestead, but didn’t wait for assigned land. The family became land squatters near a small community call Reubens. John Kole was heartbroken. He did every job he could find to earn enough pennies to buy post cards and write to Minnie. She thought this was adorable and wrote back.
In 1897, Cornelius Kole received his homestead assigned property — two miles north of Reubens. After four years of post card correspondence, John was thrilled. He was now 16, a hard-working farmhand.
Did Minnie wait for him? She was 24 and single, considered at the time to be way past a prime marriageable age — even an old maid.
But though only a few miles now separated them, there were more obstacles than age.
John’s older brothers began getting married, moving on with their lives, and the younger siblings were girls. It fell to John to be his dad’s main helper on the farm.
It was much the same for Minnie. The younger girls married and left, while she stayed and helped her mother with farm duties.
Since both were still needed by their parents, the courtship was a long process. But John continued to endear himself to this older woman, and she eventually admitted it was love.
Minnie took out a homestead of her own and built a house on it. John’s sisters married, and their husbands began working the Kole farm. He was at last free to leave.
John Kole, 24, and Minnie Denney, 32, became man and wife on July 15, 1906, 16 years after their first dance. It was a marriage of deep, deep love that lasted more than 50 years.
I’m grateful Grandpa John and Grandma Minnie never gave up on love.
Chase Hoseley is a freelance writer and retired kindergarten teacher who lives in Clarkston. She looks forward to sharing her out-of-the-box, out-loud thoughts with you each month. She can be reached at shoseley8@gmail.com.