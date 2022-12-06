Going to Germany over the Christmas season is always a treat. From Nov. 11 to Jan. 12, the country celebrates many holidays.
On Nov. 11, southern German children and their parents, sing “lantern songs” around their villages in a lighted processional celebrating St. Martin of Tours. According to legend, this 4th Century Roman soldier was returning from battle and saw a beggar shivering in the cold. Martin stopped, cut his military cloak in half with his sword, and shared it. Martin was arrested for defacing government property and put in prison. In the night, a glowing man awoke Martin and assured him he did the right thing: “When you’ve done this to the least, you’ve done it unto me.” In the morning, the guards found Martin asleep, wrapped in a whole cloak.
• • • • • •
One of my favorite celebrations is Saint Nicholas Day, on Dec. 6. This saint is remembered for selling all his possessions and giving his money to the poor. He dedicated his whole life to serving the poor, sick, needy and suffering.
In my family’s village, the church has a “Nicholas” who dresses in the long flowing robes and tall hat of a 3rd Century bishop. Parents prepare for St. Nicholas’ yearly appearance by writing letters detailing the positive characteristics they see in their children; they place the notes in bags along with fruit, nuts and a small gift and mark it with each child’s name. The parcels are then given to St. Nicholas, who puts the bags of the whole neighborhood into his large sack.
On Dec. 6, the families gather around a fire pit, enjoying sweetbreads and hot drinks, anticipating the arrival of St. Nicholas. When they see him coming, with his helper carrying his big bag, they welcome him with a song.
St. Nicholas sits in a special chair. The children sit around him. He talks about being kind, giving and caring for others. Then he disperses each bag of goodies, calling each child by name to come stand by him. He opens the letter, tenderly puts his arm around the child, and reads out all the wonderful qualities about him or her. The children’s faces glow as they listen to all the good things being said about them in front of their peers and the adults. Everyone claps. This continues until every child has been honored. What a fantastically affirming holiday this is.
• • • • • •
Christmastime celebrations are stretched over three days to include all the various branches of the family. Churches ring bells, carolers sing, children put on programs, food runneth over the tables.
One year as we were leaving the church on Christmas Eve, an extremely bright light was flying through the dark winter sky. We stopped, watched in amazement, and wondered: Could this be a new Bethlehem star? We learned the next day that the Russians had launched a new satellite. The timing was very affecting.
• • • • • •
The last celebration is King’s Day on Jan. 6, the 12th day after Christmas. It’s celebrated to honor the three kings who came to find the young child Jesus. Three boys dressed as kings, come to each house in the morning, sing a song for the family and make three chalk marks on their door as a blessing for the new year.
• • • • • •
No matter how the world celebrates this season of the year, it is important for each of us to develop our own traditions. As you celebrate with family and friends, remember the message of St. Nicholas: Be kind, share with and care about those around you. We’ve been given the greatest gift possible: Jesus. Celebrate his birthday and share his love.
Chase Hoseley is a freelance writer and retired kindergarten teacher who lives in Clarkston. She can be reached at shoseley8@gmail.com.