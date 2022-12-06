The Germans go above and beyond for the holidays

The man portraying St. Nicholas wears the traditional dress of a 3rd Century bishop.

 Sharon Chase Hoseley

Going to Germany over the Christmas season is always a treat. From Nov. 11 to Jan. 12, the country celebrates many holidays.

On Nov. 11, southern German children and their parents, sing “lantern songs” around their villages in a lighted processional celebrating St. Martin of Tours. According to legend, this 4th Century Roman soldier was returning from battle and saw a beggar shivering in the cold. Martin stopped, cut his military cloak in half with his sword, and shared it. Martin was arrested for defacing government property and put in prison. In the night, a glowing man awoke Martin and assured him he did the right thing: “When you’ve done this to the least, you’ve done it unto me.” In the morning, the guards found Martin asleep, wrapped in a whole cloak.

