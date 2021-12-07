“It’s just a game,” Mama told me. “Santa’s imaginary, a made-up character from Clement Moore’s, A Visit from St. Nicholas.” Mama read that poem to me so many times, I memorized it.
I loved this game. It began each November as Christmas catalogs from Montgomery Ward and Sears, Roebuck & Co. arrived. When my cousin and I visited Grandma and Grandpa, we’d sit on the fake leather davenport and browse the catalogues. “Mine!” I’d cry and put my finger on the item. “Mine!” She’d shout and put her finger on another item. Sometimes, we’d both want the same thing. That couldn’t happen, so we negotiated about who got it. There were no lists or letters to “Santa.” It was understood “Santa” couldn’t possibly afford all our wishes.
Going to town before Christmas included one visit to Santa at Montgomery Ward. At age three, Daddy took me to the store basement to visit Santa. I pretended he was magic. I sat on his knee and told him, “I’d like a dolly with brown eyes like me, please.”
Santa said, “Look at me. I want to see those brown eyes.”
“See,” I looked him straight in the eyes. “Oh,” I squealed, “You’ve got brown eyes too.”
He laughed and gave me a candy cane and a book, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” My very own book! Mama read and read it to me. Who knew it would become a classic collectable. Mine is so well-loved it’s not worth much to anyone except me.
After I talked to Santa, Mama took me to the toy department. Shelves were filled with amazing toys and games. No toys were made of metal or plastic in those days of World War II. On the doll shelves, sitting right in front of my eyes was … a brown-eyed doll. “Look, Mama, a brown-eyed doll. It looks just like me.” I didn’t ask to buy it. I’d already ask Santa for one. Christmas came and “Santa” remembered. My brown-eyed doll looked just like the one on the shelf. It’s head, arms and legs were made of compacted sawdust. I loved that doll until it literally fell apart. It probably was from the frequent washcloth baths I gave her.
Each Christmas Eve, Mama helped me find my nicest long brown stocking to hang on the corner post of my bed. The tiny bedroom where Mama, Daddy and I slept was the same room where I was born. There was barely enough room for the double bed, my cot and a dresser. Mama somehow filled my stocking during the night without waking me. On Christmas morning, I’d take out one thing at a time: an orange, a pencil, a pack of crayons, hard candy and nuts in shells (my favorite were Brazils). A small surprise would be in the bottom: ball and jacks, gum or a lollypop. Once it was beautiful little ring with my birthstone.
My most memorable Christmas was in 1945, Christmas Sunday night. I wore my new, rose- colored taffeta dress from Grandma and Grandpa. Excitement tickled my five-year-old tummy. I couldn’t even think about eating. Maxine Shaw, an older teenager was in charge of the Kids’ Living Christmas Tree at the Orchard’s Community Church. She chose me — Me! — to be the angel on top of the tree. The drive to the church took forever. The long white costume and wings covered my pretty dress. It was hot next to the ceiling. But nothing kept me from singing out my first solo, “There’s a song in the air, there’s a star in the sky ... ”
Maxine, said, “Sharon, that was beautiful. You sang like an angel.”
I giggled. “That’s ‘cause I am an angel.”
The rest of my life, Maxine greeted me with, “There’s my angel.” I miss her. She’s now making beautiful music in heaven with real angels. In October of my second grade year, the school carnival featured a new machine which made little pink records. I recorded my angel song. It’s one of my most prized possessions.
Christmas is magical. The magic came, not in the form of a brown-eyed doll that falls apart when it gets wet, but in an amazing Baby who wrote the narration for the rest of my life. I honor the Baby who created a song of peace and joy in my life. Celebrate the Baby. He’s the real thing.
Chase Hoseley is a freelance writer and retired kindergarten teacher who lives in Clarkston. She looks forward to sharing her out-of-the-box, out-loud thoughts with you each month. She can be reached at shoseley8@gmail.com.