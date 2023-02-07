“’Round, ’round, get around, I get around ... ”
I’m sure you remember that song. How have we gotten around?
Of course, with our own body at first. How excited a child is when they learn to crawl then find out what those legs are for. I watched an 18-month-old running the halls of the church last week. There was no holding him down.
We had one car. Dad drove it to work. Even when he shared rides with a neighbor during war gas rationing, the car just sat there. Mom never learned to drive. She and I hoofed it to the corner of 20th and Grelle to catch the town bus when we went to church, Grandma and Grandpa’s on Warner Avenue or downtown. We walked even farther to Walker’s Store on 18th and Grelle when she needed a few items. With four blocks making a mile, we got our exercise in for the day.
My bicycle provided quick trips to see friends on the block, but the most exciting trips were the two times I rode with our neighbor, Grandpa Yarber, to take his cream can to Huggins Dairy on Lewiston’s Main Street. As a 7-year-old, I felt very grown-up when he asked me to help hitch up his horse to the gray, wooden wagon. I sat tall on the driver’s seat and watched the cars swoop around us. The old horse didn’t seem bothered or feel he needed to go faster. After our second trip, Grandpa Yarber said, “Don’t think that’s a good idea anymore. Cars are gittin’ too thick for a horse and wagon.” My dad took his cream can with ours after that.
Another trip when I was 7: Mom, Dad and I boarded the train in Lewiston to visit my aunt and uncle in Portland. Dad worked for the railroad and we had passes. That was the first time I “got around” a little farther than the valley. I was in awe of the buildings and the traffic. Eight of us crammed into their station wagon (no seat belts in those days) and drove to the ocean. Laps served as seats for us small kids.
We had three different cars growing up. Dad would test drive before buying. His most important test was the power of the car going up the steep 18th Street grade. If it could make it to the top without having to shift down, it was a powerful engine. If it didn’t, he would look for another. They all were stick shift in those days.
Dad also had a 1935 International Harvester pickup. We used it to haul hay into the barn, take a pig or calf to the butcher to be cut up and put in our locker, get wood to burn in our stove, transport lumber when we added onto our house and make many fishing and huckleberry-picking trips to Waha. It was well worn, but reliable. It was a work horse and got us around very well. Our vehicles were gassed up before the stations closed on Saturday afternoon. Nothing was open on Sundays.
There was only one bridge from Lewiston to Clarkston. When we started going to the First Church of God in Clarkston, we had to leave an hour early to get to church on time. There were many traffic lights and stop signs. Speed was no more than 25 mph. Mom put food in the oven at a low temperature so our Sunday dinner would be done when we got home. Only once did she miscalculate. A detour delayed us, resulting in crispy black pot roast.
I got my license two days after I turned 14. I practiced driving in my aunt’s brand new Chevy Bel Air. Sgt. Ferguson, my driver’s ed teacher, taught me how to change a tire, drive in snow, put on chains and take curves safely. Later, I was a driver’s ed teacher myself.
I’ve gotten around safely for 67 years. The secrets are: Never trust the other driver and always keep your focus. Hope you “get around” safely too.
Chase Hoseley is a freelance writer and retired kindergarten teacher who lives in Clarkston. She recently published the latest book in her “Bridge” series, and will be available to sign copies from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 11 at And Books, Too, at 918 Sixth St., Clarkston. She can be reached at shoseley8@gmail.com.