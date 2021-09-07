A small boy, with no name tag, arrived late the first day of school. He stomped in with a deep-creased scowl that scrunched his face like a prune. Bare arms hugged his chest as if to squeeze himself invisible. His completely shaved head and light gray eyes created an old man look. He wore a plaid shirt, blue jeans and pointed cowboy boots. I glanced around the parking lot. He’d come alone.
I closed the door, bent over and introduced myself, “Hi, I’m Mrs. Hoseley. Is your name Gerald?” It had to be. His family hadn’t come the night before to our “meet your teacher” time. He glared at me, silent and unmovable. I adopted the “leave him alone and he’ll come join” technique and invited the children to the story area. All came, except Gerald who was glued to the spot by the door.
A song started our day. By the third time through, the kids sang along. Not Gerald. He was a statue. Music wasn’t his thing. The action story invited students to participate with movements and facial expressions. Gerald was frozen. Everyone introduced themselves to the class and told their favorite food — except Gerald.
As the day wore on, he sat down on his spot. I called everyone back to the story area for closing activities. I notice out of the corner of my eye, my student statue making his way over. “Ah,” I thought to myself. “He finally can’t resist joining the fun.” He walked around the half circle of children, stood directly in front of me, looked me in the eye and kicked me in the shin as hard as he could. With his head held high, he marched back to his spot.
Cowboy boots hurt. I screamed. The kids were silent. I was in shock. Gerald’s scowl turned to a smirk of satisfaction. He had the reaction he wanted. I was new at this game. It was my first year of teaching, and my education contained no information about being kicked. I ignored it.
We closed out the day. I released the kids one by one to their waiting mothers ... all except Gerald. No one came for him. I called the number listed on his registration.
A gruff man’s voice answered. “Yeah, what da ya want?”
“Uh, this is Mrs. Hoseley and I’m calling to remind you school’s over and no one’s here to pick up Gerald.”
“Ha, no one’s gonna pick ’im up. He’s a tough bird. He’s walking home.”
“By himself? I can’t let him do that. He’s only five.”
“Send him home, now,” he shouted at me, and the receiver clicked.
I looked at the address. It was five blocks away, and he had to cross busy streets. “I’ll walk you home.” I told him.
We climbed the stairs from the basement classroom to the parking lot. When we reached the side walk, he took off running. He was fast for a kid shoulder high to most five year olds. Too fast for me. I called. “Wait, Gerald.” He ran faster, rounded a corner and disappeared.
A bum knee kept me from running. I hobbled behind, searching for the address. A half hour later, I found the small house with junky cars strewn in the front yard. With my heart pounding in my ears, I knocked on the door. “Come in.” yelled the phone voice. No, I couldn’t do that. I was a country girl in a big city. I couldn’t just walk into this house. I knocked again. “Ger,” the voice demanded. “Go see who’s knocking. If it’s a salesman kick ’im in the shins.”
My runaway threw open the door and faced me in a cowboy stance complete with holster and toy guns. I called into the house. “It’s Mrs. Hoseley. I wanted to make sure Gerald got home okay.” I peaked into the dim-lit room. A large man sat in an overstuffed recliner with crutches leaning against the arm.
“I told ya, he’d be fine. He can fend for himself. Don’t ya go making a sissy out of him.” The TV blared a Western with shots ringing out, along with yelling.
“I’m responsible for him till he gets home.” I countered.
“Ya need to leave,” he ordered. “Now!”
I limped back to my car in the parking lot while I talked to my Father.
“What’s going on here? God, this family ... I don’t know how to handle this. No one gave directions on this — kicked and, and now a defiant parent.”
I drove home in tears mulling over my unexpected dilemma. The next day, Gerald came to circle but refused to sit. During singing, he stealthily crept to the front of the group and let the boots do his talking again. I expected it this time. Thank goodness, he chose the other leg. Yesterday’s kick was growing a goose egg.
Every day, new bruises were added to my shins. I didn’t report it. I was afraid of loosing my first teaching job because I couldn’t control a small boy. Besides, I was the only adult in the building. It was a private kindergarten. Who would I tell?
I checked out behavior books from the library and read, read, read. I implemented every suggestion. Finally, I poured out my circumstances to my favorite college professor. She asked, “Does this boy have a mother?” I didn’t know. It didn’t say on his registration.
Fearful of calling the gruff voice again or going to the house, I asked Gerald the next day. “Does your Mama work?” He shook his head. “Does she live at your house?” He shook his head. “Do you get to see her?” Again he shook his head. Without a word from him, I could see fear and sadness swimming in his eyes. I knew I’d pushed far enough for one day. By this time, Gerald trusted me enough to sit in a desk close to the door where he could run if I became dangerous. He didn’t kick me that day.
Day after day I knelt by his desk and asked safe questions. I only received a shake or a nod of his head. By Christmas the prune-face scowl disappeared. His eyes would question me, but never his mouth. Kicks came only once or twice a week.
I couldn’t imagine what Christmas Break was going to be like in Gerald’s house. I met with the pastor of the church that sponsored the school and told him my story. He gathered three big boxes of food, clothes, toys and toiletries. I was much braver in his company but still apprehensive.
The TV blared. We pounded on the door. “Gerald, get that ____ door.” We heard the cussing demand. It swung open. Gerald stood there in shorts and his, by now, worn-out cowboy boots. He didn’t know the pastor. I saw him ready for a boot attack, stepped in front of the pastor and held a box toward the kicker. He stopped mid-swing and stared at me.
The house was cold. It reeked from odors of a shut-up winter. The man called from his chair, “Whata ya doing here? Schools out.”
“I know,” I responded. “We want to share a bit of Christmas with you.” There was silence. We sat the boxes inside the door and waited.
“Do you have any boots for Ger?” he asked in a softer tone. “There’s holes in the bottoms of his. I’ve run out of things to stuff in ’em.”
“Open the box,” I instructed. Gerald looked from me to the man.
“Go ahead,” he gave permission.
“Boots!” Gerald cried out. It was the first word I’d heard from him. I’d found a pair with square toes instead of pointed. Thought they wouldn’t hurt as much. He pulled them on. I prayed about the size. ... Yes! They were perfect with a bit of room to grow.
The atmosphere of confrontation lifted as the man invited us in. He was grandfather; disabled from an accident. His daughter had given birth at the age of 14, then disappeared. Grandmother died when Gerald was 3. This boy had every right to distrust and be angry at women. They’d all left him. His only defense was what Grandpa taught him — kick ’em in the shins.
A different attitude possessed my boot kicker when school started again. I acquired only one bruised shin — my fault, I ran into a chair.
Chase Hoseley is a freelance writer and retired kindergarten teacher who lives in Clarkston. She looks forward to sharing her out-of-the-box, out-loud thoughts with you each month. She can be reached at shoseley8@gmail.com.