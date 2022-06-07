The Lewiston High School All Class Reunion is June 25 (see inset for details), a six-hour-long event, although most of us get too tired to stay that long.
In 2019, Jean Munce Buchanan (Class of 1937) and Marion Shinn (class of 1939) were the oldest attendees. Marion, then 98, made the rounds to say “hello” and visit, then sat by Jean and they had a long conversation. They both are gone now.
Mr. Shinn moved to Lewiston at the age of 13 to attend Lewiston High School. He graduated, went on to college and served in the Navy. When he returned, he taught chemistry, among other subjects for 17 years at his alma mater.
My encounter with this tenderhearted man began in 1958. I was aiming to be the first person in Mom’s family to graduate. Neither grandparent finished public school. My uncle dropped out in ninth grade. My aunt quit to have a baby. Mom didn’t graduate because she had no shoes to go to Reubens School. Shoes hadn’t been required at the lower grades of the Melrose one-room country school. My cousin, Patty, dropped out in ninth grade to get married. My goal? Graduate.
My toughest class that year was chemistry. In his introduction, Mr. Shinn paints the subject with his enthusiasm. He makes it sound like magic of the invisible. At the end of the first week, he throws this at us: “Class, if you’re going to understand how the unseen things of the world work, you have to memorize the Periodic Table. This class will require memory work. Everything is explained in formulas.”
Oh, no. I had so much trouble memorizing algebra. My worry level goes through the roof. I must pass this junior level class to graduate. I’ll see if I can fake it. Mr. Shinn seems like a nice guy.
I receive my third-quarter chemistry report card and a note from Mr. Shinn: “Sharon needs to study more to pass this class.” There’s a dark U (for “failing”) in the third-quarter box. How humiliating. I earned a “D” for the first two quarters. Still, a D would count for one credit, I would graduate.
Hopefully ... maybe not. It’s time to talk to Mr. Shinn.
“Come in, Sharon. Have a seat.” He motions to the comfy chair in the corner. “I’m glad you came.”
The little room between the classroom and lab is more like a cozy hangout than an office. His face wears kind concern.
“I want you to be successful in this class. Chemistry seems to be the only one where you’ve had a failing grade. Tell me. What’s happening?”
I’ve thought through what I’m going to say. Now in front of this gentle, kind man, my thoughts sound like excuses. I’m capable. I just haven’t made it a priority.
“I ... I’ve not learned the Periodic Table or memorized the formulas.”
He nods.
“It’s not been impor-tant to me — until now,” I admit. “I’m so busy.”
I don’t offer any additional excuses.
“I know you’re involved in activities outside of class and outside of school,” he says. “Not sure how you pass any of your classes. My class seems low priority. You do know you can’t graduate without passing chemistry?”
It’s my turn to nod.
We sit quietly while he lets me think.
“What do you have after school on Fridays?” he asks.
“Nothing. I go home on the early bus.”
“Sharon, I’m willing to help you memorize the tables and formulas, if you’ll come every Friday for the next six weeks. If we can get your grade up to a C this quarter, it would raise your semester grade back to a D. You’ll get to walk with the rest of your class.”
“You’d do that for me?”
He nods.
“OK, I’ll tell my folks,” I say. “Thank you. Thank you very much.”
I stand.
“You really care about your students, don’t you?” I ask.
He smiles and nods. “See you after school Friday.”
I pick up my books and head to my next class.
We’ll miss Mr. Shinn on June 25. We walked his strong bridge to success. Now it’s our turn to pay it forward.
Chase Hoseley is a freelance writer and retired kindergarten teacher who lives in Clarkston. She looks forward to sharing her out-of-the-box, out-loud thoughts with you each month. She can be reached at shoseley8@gmail.com, and can answer reunion questions.