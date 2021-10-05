I felt great anxiety leaving Tacoma. I had become lost there when leaving a writers’ conference in Bellevue to visit a friend. I stopped three times for directions. Finally, the third person got it right. I’m glad I tipped him.
Later, as I departed for home, on top of the maze of entrances and exits to the multitude of freeways, it was pouring rain. I stopped to gas up the car and said out loud “OK, Jesus, it’s up to you. Show me the way.” I stared through the water-covered windshield, turned right, turned left, took the ramp up and over. Halfway to North Bend, I saw a sign that informed me I was on Highway 18, exactly where I needed to be.
“How did I get here?” I laughed. “Thank you, thank you, thank you!”
Getting onto freeway 90E? A piece of cake. Traffic? Interesting. I found myself to be the guppy of the freeway floaters. Surrounded by big rigs and semis, I didn’t know how to respond. Should I feel protected or threatened as they boxed me in on all four sides? Just go with the flow, I thought and laughed at the analogy. The highway was a river flowing west from the summit of the Cascade Mountains. It took all my strength to keep control as I struggled east against the current. My new little car had never been in rain before. It fought courageously. As we reached the summit and started down the eastern side of the Cascades it was “go with the flow.” Only my windshield wipers worked ferociously, fending off the spray from the big guys.
I settled into my huddle group and flowed at 70 mph. I seemed to be the only normal car in the traffic pattern. My 18-wheeler escort continued all the way to Ellensburg, where the land flattened into a large plain before again rising up windy hills.
From that point on, the rain must have discouraged travelers. From Washtucna on narrow Route 261 all the way to Highway 12, not a soul was in sight. My creative, bored brain pushed me into a story.
“I’m the only person left in the world. Birds line the wires. Cows with newborn babies dot the fields. Horses stand with bowed heads, backs turned against the rain. There’s not hide nor hair of people. No vehicles in front nor behind. No one working the fields. I’m the only real person in existence.
“Aha, I have free reign of it all. The world is all mine. What will I do with this kingdom? Why am I rushing down this road? Where am I going? If it truly is all mine why do I need to go anywhere?”
My fantasy bubble popped when I spotted movement coming toward me as I turned onto Highway 12. Could it be? Yes, a train of cars huddled together, coming toward me. Nine of them, neatly spaced, traveling at a fast pace — as though running from some disaster.
“Running from what?” I thought. “Godzilla, a flood, a spaceship? I know. The Jolly Green Giant has escaped from the pea processing plant in Dayton! He’s rounding up humans to use as slaves in his pea plant. I’m headed right into his path. What shall I do?”
“Just keep on driving,” I tell myself. “When he sees you’re a helpless, little old lady, he’ll let you go.” Whew! Good idea.
The rest of my trip home was quite uneventful — except, I had a hard time explaining to my neighbors why my trunk was full of frozen bags of peas.
You see, writers have a trick when they get bored or tired while they traveling alone. They just allow their imaginations to take them into overdrive.
Chase Hoseley is a freelance writer and retired kindergarten teacher who lives in Clarkston. She looks forward to sharing her out-of-the-box, out-loud thoughts with you each month. She can be reached at shoseley8@gmail.com.