For 20 years, I wrote, directed and produced plays for elementary children ages five through 12. Drama is extremely beneficial to brain growth, developing group cooperation and promoting self-confidence. I still have grown-up “kids” with children of their own, tell me about their drama memories.
At first, we performed small plays for the families of my kindergarten class. It was a big jump with the music teacher to produce plays with the entire student-body. When she moved to another school, I opened an after-school, eight-week drama club during second semester. Between 20 and 30 kids would try out. No one was turned down, although they might not get the part they hoped. Because I wrote the plays, I could expand or shrink the number of parts to fit the number of students. The stories told by the actors dealt with real life issues facing kids: jealousy, loneliness, being shy, feeling afraid, good nutrition, fairness, bullying.
No play had a greater impact on the cast and director than “Gratuosity.” In the jungle, a small elephant becomes separated from his herd. He’s trying to find his mother. He searches and asks many of the jungle citizens to help. All selfishly lives in their own world. No one cares, feels or sees how they hurt the little, lost pachyderm or each other. Tiger is a big bully who controls the jungle with fear. A small hedgehog shows how they should treat each other. Mama and baby elephant become heroes by saving tiger and the crocodiles from the zoo hunters. By learning to help each other, they realize, they need each other to survive and to live with Gratuosity. That’s a new word to describe being grateful and having generosity. It makes the world a better place.
When we put the play on in 2018, it was a difficult production. There were personality conflicts, arguments and emotional outbursts. Kids who like drama often tend to live with these characteristics, but in 20 years, it had never been this tough. A week before production, Mama Elephant was sent to another city to live with her grandma. Lion’s grandma passed away and the out-of-town funeral was on Friday when we were to perform for the school. Two of the zebras became ill. The list went on and on. I needed to stay calm and move forward to show how to handle crises. My granddaughter filled in for Mama Elephant. The music teacher filled in for Lion. The zebras got well. We had the school performance on Friday without a hitch. The public performance would be Tuesday night.
On Monday, our practice at the auditorium of Walla Walla Community college fell apart. Back at school, we sat in a circle on the floor. I kindly reprimanded, encouraged, commended their hard work and set my expectations for Tuesday night’s performance. When I finished. The room was completely quiet. Tiger raised his hand. “May I say something, Ms. Hoseley?” I nodded.
The fourth-grader stood, folded his arms and began, “I have to say that until I was in this play, I didn’t realize that I am really a bully. I want to apologize to all of you. I want to change. Will you help me? If you see me bullying someone will you just say ‘Tiger’?”
The kids all nodded. He sat down. I found my eyes misty and my mouth at a loss for words.
Lion raised his hand. I nodded at him. He stood and looked around the circle. “I want to say thank you for being kind to me when my grandma died. You told me you were sorry. Not one of you blamed me for ruining the play. Thank you, Mrs. Thompson for filling in my part at the school performance.”
One by one, students from kindergarten through sixth grade, stood and told what they had learned by being in “Gratuosity.” Forty-five minutes later, full of tears and gratuosity, the cast and I quietly filed out the door to go home. As I sat in my car, I said, “Wow, what just happened?” It was overwhelming.
The public performance Tuesday night was over the top. The message of the play came from the heart of every actor. If we’re all grateful and have generosity, what a wonderful world it will be.
Chase Hoseley is a freelance writer and retired teacher. She can be reached at shoseley8@gmail.com.