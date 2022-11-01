Our meeting was suddenly disrupted by our leader bursting through the door.
“We’re three hours late getting started on our trip,” she said. “My husband and I have been trying to help a lady we found lying in the street in front of our house. We dropped her at a fast-food place to get something to eat.
“We’ve got to go. Can some of you help her get to her hometown? It’s 30 minutes away.”
Then she left.
Meeting was dismissed. Two people went to find the lady. Another member and I loaded her and her bags in my car and took her home. The circumstances of how she got here in the first place were peculiar.
A month later, as I watered flowers in my front yard, a woman stopped at the end of my driveway and pleaded, “I’m walking to Lewiston. I’m so hot and tired. Could you give me a ride?”
The thermometer read 105 degrees. She looked pregnant. It seemed strange she was walking the wrong way to get to Lewiston.
“OK,” I said. “I need to tell my family where I’m going.
While I was in the house, I got her a cup of ice water. When I came out, she was gone. After driving around for 10 minutes, I found her.
It’s not every day I pick up a stranger off the streets. I’ve been known over the years to invite strangers to live in my house, but they were referred to me by a friend. Yet this felt like the right thing to do for this stranger.
She got in the car and cried. I waited.
“I’m so hot. I haven’t eaten in forever,” she said. “My boyfriend told me to leave when I came to see him. I have to get back to Lewiston where I’m staying, even though I don’t want to go there. They’re not nice to me. I’m homeless. I don’t have anywhere else to go.”
I asked all the right questions about where she had sought shelter. She had an answer for each one. It was obvious she didn’t want to pursue any of my suggestions for finding stability. After she calmed down, I made a plan.
“Let’s get you something to eat and let you cool down.”
We entered a nice air-conditioned fast-food restaurant. I let her order anything she wished — I knew I had that Happy Day gift card for a reason. She took three bites, then wrapped up the food and put it in her bag. She began talking about little people, body guards, colors, beauty and ugliness. She rattled on and on about people she assumed I knew.
Some stories were probably true. Others were obviously fantasies. Once in a while she would break into another language. It was apparent there were issues.
We were almost to her place in Lewiston when she asked to go to the thrift stores to buy her some good walking shoes. She tried on pair after pair. All were too small or too big. She decided it was useless.
I caught snippets of truth about the last year being extremely difficult. She’d been rejected, bullied, abused, accused, arrested and abandoned. Any family? Yes, they live in a small town in Idaho but want nothing to do with her.
I understood the family’s dilemma. It would be hard to live with the constant chatter of imaginary people, creatures, events and circumstances. It would be easy to forget this woman is a person ... someone who needs help. Family members may have come to the end of their rope.
I know many homeless have this difficulty. I gave what I had — used my listening training. It would have been great if I could have connected her with someone who could help her get to a better place. It didn’t happen.
Instead, my busyness was interrupted for three hours to listen, ask questions and offer a sincere caring attitude. All human beings need attention, the personal devotion of another’s time, and a real interest in their lives. We need to stop often in our busy lives to give these free gifts to the invisibles around us.
Love and be kind.
Actively listen.
Respect and encourage.
Chase Hoseley is a freelance writer and retired kindergarten teacher who lives in Clarkston. She can be reached at shoseley8@gmail.com.