I am an old lady. I turned 95 last month. I once had a husband and seven of the most talented children in California. That’s where we lived then, and California was a mecca of talent.
Some of our kids were on shows such as “Dick Clark’s American Bandstand” and “The David Frost Show.” All performed at state fairs and talent shows. When they were very young, I had to travel quite far to find adequate teachers for children so talented.
We were living in Fremont, Calif., and there was, at that time, a a talent show on television called “The Ben Alexander Talent Show,” hosted by Ben Alexander of “Dragnet” fame. I told my husband, “We need to take our talented little kids over to Oakland to try out.”
Well, they won first place out of that week’s talent, and off their careers went.
The eldest daughter, Linda, captured first place in a national Tae Kwon Do contest; and the daughter I live with, Debby, won the conty fair in the Junior division in anything and everything she entered. Her trophies filled our house.
The eldest boys, twins, were great musicians and were in the musicians union at age 14. They had a big dance band and played for Chamber of Commerce get-togethers. One son, Deon, was tops in gymnastics; and the youngest, Darren, has a great baritone voice. He sings in the church choir and local stage productions.
I feel very blessed. The “old lady” part comes across thusly: Where do I go from here?! I seem to just go on and on living. I am healthy and have a few more years. My mind is good, and I have a medical background of knowledge as a licensed caregiver. I cared for men and women who had dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
And so I explore, and again ask the question: What now?
— Helen Jonutz,of Lewiston