This is not an attempt at one upmanship about how difficult it once was, but it may serve to introduce some comparative reality into current generations.
The year was 1938, and I was 6 years old. We lived at l8th Street and Grelle Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards. My parents were employed at Black Pine Cabin in Waha at a logging operation. My sister, Mary Jean, age 14, was the oldest of us children at home. My parents came home only on some weekends.
The Lewiston Elks club sponsored a Christmas Party, with gifts for children, at its building on Main Street. We children walked from our home uptown to downtown in order to participate, and we were given some candy, an orange and a small gift. Then we walked home via the old highway up “Thain Canyon.” I don’t remember what my gift was, but my brother Don, who was two years older, was given a box of jacks (metal trinkets). Oh I envied him so!
Sometimes we forget, (or have never known), how good our current life is if comparisons do not exist, or if time erases reality, or if our ancestors have not shared.
I will share with you. The “good old days” — by comparison — were not all that good. But I have no regrets.
— Martha G. “Peggy” Chetwood, 85, of Lewiston