When one lives as long as I have, can one still find the joy in living? I’ll be 94 in a month, so I have a human guinea pig in myself to study.
I’ve never expected happiness to be served up on a silver platter, like a pig with an apple in its mouth. Rather, happiness is a choice.
Choose to be happy, to find joy in living — and that starts at home, don’t you think? Some people talk about their kids as though they should be in Alcatraz, and I want to shout at them and say, “Shame on you for not loving them enough.”
Your kids will be whatever you make of them. They come to us as clay to be molded. They soak up love like a sponge, and that gets passed onto their children. My children are lovely people, full of kindness and love and a pleasure to be around. I must have done something right.
Good memories bring you joy in your old age. I’m thinking it’s time for a family reunion with a big talent show like we used to have. Talent shows — often impromptu — were the order of the day in our family. I spent tons of money on developing these talents. I’m a frustrated Hollywood producer, I guess. But we can’t live in the past, can we?
We were very poor, but I chose to stay home and be a full-time mother. My life revolved around the kids. Needing money badly to pay for the musical instruments and lessons, I became licensed to keep foster kids and babysit others. My living room was full of kids. My husband worked hard and made good money, but never enough with all that talent stuff going on.
With No. 7, I was busy developing the older six. But this one had a heart for football. Pop Warner football with full pads, and here was something my reclusive, old Romanian husband could understand. The seventh one has been the most successful, and he was the apple of his daddy’s eye. My husband couldn’t understand the other talents, but football he watched for hours. Armchair quarterback, they call it.
Widowed more than 10 years ago, I moved to Idaho, got my degree at our wonderful local college and won some medals (a bunch) in swimming in the Senior Games, This virus will probably cancel the games, so those of us who are wanting to keep active will find it harder to do so. But find something. Keep active and find your joy — always.
— Helen Jonutz, 93, of Lewiston