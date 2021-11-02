My mother pulled the tattered cardboard hat box from the top shelf of a beloved family member’s closet, one where we had always been forbidden to explore. Mom, weary from moving furniture, packing glasses and cleaning the floors of our deceased loved one’s house brushed dust from the top of the box and opened the lid. Inside were old stock certificates, greeting cards and very old photographs, precious to someone not now here to explain any meanings or identify the soldiers with funny hats, swords and strange rifles.
I sat on the floor fascinated by the stares of those faces that seemed to look back at me, and I wondered who they were. No names, dates or places were inscribed. Ready to leave, Mom plucked the old photographs from my hand and threw the entire contents of the box into the trash.
Don’t wait. Identify those important to you. Old photographs are more valued with pertinent information on the back. Now is the time to make a family tree. Keep records of family careers and health issues. It is only after my mom’s death that I realize how many questions remain, so many things I wonder about in her life. There’s something precious about holding pieces of her past written in her own hand, like poetry and recipes. It’s important to save the history of valued jewelry, furniture and collectibles.
If your loved ones are still with you now is the time to ask and record questions. Examples might be:
- Where did you grow up?
- How was life different?
- What were your proudest moments, your greatest achievements, your unfulfilled wishes, deepest regrets and most important lessons?
What or who was your biggest influence?
How did you celebrate holidays and which was your favorite? Why?
The more questions you ask, the more seem to come to mind. Like a reporter, most of my questions started with the words who, what, where and why.
Toward the end of Mom’s life, I asked a new question every day, then wrote her answers and shared them with her great grandchildren so they might come to know and remember her better. Somehow it seemed to bring us all closer, despite being miles apart.
Everyone has a story they say. Now is the time to write your own or listen to someone you love.
Most people like to talk about themselves once they get started.
How I wish I’d asked more questions, listened more intently and spoken a lot less while I still had the chance.
Christiansen, 77, lives in Lewiston