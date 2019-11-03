“Mama, Mama, I’m starving,” I called, banging the rusty screen door. “Three of the kids came to school today with empty lunch buckets today — two of the Peterson boys and Suzy Enwiller.”
I asked Billy if he’d eaten too much breakfast, but his eyes filled with tears as he said, “No Helen. We didn’t have any breakfast either. There is nothing at all to eat in the house.”
So I gave Suzy half of my peanut butter sandwich, and the teacher gave half of her sandwich to the boys.
I secretly hated that white bread with dry peanut butter — no jelly. They didn’t know about the jelly part of PBJs back then. But as I think back, they probably wouldn’t have had any berries or sugar to make the jelly. We’d had a drought for many years. Fruit was a luxury.
Every so often, the dear old janitor came to school with a big red apple that he would divide into 28 thin slivers, giving each kid a tiny slice.
“Boy was that ever good, Mama,” I commented to mama after school on one of those lucky Red Apple Days.
“Well, maybe you’ll get one in your Christmas stocking this year,” she said.
My mouth watered for that apple.
I later found out the kind janitor had a wife dying of cancer at home. She’d crawl from her deathbed after he went to work, heat water, kneel and wash his overalls on the washboard.
He wanted to hire a caregiver for $2 a week, but they’d have had a ton of people begging for the job. Also, she said, “there would be no money for my medicine.” He knew she was right.
It was her wish that he eat the apple, but he’d take it to his starving school kids. They never had children of their own, so we became substitutes.
To borrow a quote from the movie “Starman:” “Sometimes people are at their best when they are at their very worst.”
(To be continued in a future issue of Golden Times ...)
— Helen Jonutz, 93, Lewiston