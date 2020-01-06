My parents never rented a day in their lives, but we were forever downwardly mobile. It was the Depression era, and there was no money for insurance. One could buy a pound of hamburger or a gallon of gas for a dime, but nobody had a dime.
When I was about 6, Mama said, “Your birthday is coming up, and you can have anything you want to eat,” so I chose bologna sandwiches and red Jell-o. Everyone came. They were hungry, and this was free food.
My underpants were made from flour sacks that said “Ceres,” “Gold Medal” or “Pillsbury Flour.” I didn’t care because so did everyone else’s. For fun, we read each others’ underpants when we played Statue, but I wondered what I would wear when school began besides the flour-sack underpants.
Mama found a faded old house dress that she cut down and made for me to wear to school. That was bad enough, but Mama couldn’t really sew very well, so there was no facing — just raw edges.
In my kindergarten class, I was supposed to be a little gray mouse in the play, “ ’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” so Mama took an old white sheet, dyed it gray and sat down at the old treadle sewing machine. A baggy mouse suit wasn’t so bad, but the tail was a problem. It was huge — more like a dinosaur’s tail. It was nearly time to head to the school, and there’d been no time to sew on the tail. After stuffing it with all of the old rags and torn-up Spiegel, Sears and Montgomery War free catalogs, it was just pinned on.
It was very cold in Minnesota, so Papa was out warming up the old Model T Ford as more snow and ice were piling up.
The mice were told we didn’t have to memorize anything for the play — just scurry around. As one of the sixth-graders read “and down the chimney he came,” I yelled, “Teacher, Teacher, somebody lost their tail!” Nobody paid the least attention. In a louder voice I again yelled, “Teacher, Teacher, somebody lost their tail!”
Snickers from the audience were getting louder and louder. As I yelled the third time even louder, I saw Mama leap up onto the stage, a large safety pin in her mouth. The leap couldn’t have been easy as Mama wore no underpants. Ladies in those days wore an undershirt with a big corset on top of that — no place for the underpants.
With much embarrassment for us both, Mama swung me around, pinning the tail to my backside.
I never acted in another play again until I played the Virgin Mary at Christmastime at the Nazarene church play. I was pregnant with my third baby. We weren’t affiliated with any religion, but the Nazarene church was only five miles to walk, so that’s where we went. Papa and Mama weren’t regular churchgoers, but that night was special, as both were right up front. That was the only time Papa went to church in his life, that I know of.
I loved Mama and Papa very much, and when there are tons of love and none of the bad things going on, what does poverty matter?
— Helen Jonutz, 93, Lewiston
