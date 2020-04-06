Back in January 2000, my employer assigned me to a position in a department that makes .22 caliber ammunition. Few would consider the work to be very easy. The pieces are small and the pace is fast. Just the same, most people catch onto the techniques and routine after a few weeks. Well, two months into working in the area, I still wasn’t fast enough. I was having a negative impact on my coworkers on that assembly line and the entire department.
I didn’t want things to be so. I felt like I gave my job everything I had, from starting time to quitting time every single work day. But let me tell you, 10 hours of that kind of frustration and futility day after day really beats a person down. There were days when I’d walk out the exit at quitting time thinking, “I’m not sure I can face this again tomorrow.” And indeed, it was not uncommon for new workers in that area to come to work for a day or two and, without saying a word to anybody, never come back — sometimes even leaving part way through their shift.
For the most part, my coworkers were supportive. I still count many friends among those I worked with during that difficult time. Most of them remembered well enough their own struggles and adjustments to learning the job.
Management, however, was a different story. When the numbers didn’t jibe and an employee who was contributing to the problem could be identified, that person was fired for unsatisfactory performance. There was no reassignment to an area where their strengths and talents might be better utilized. It was a case of, “If you can’t perform here, you can’t perform anywhere.” Nothing personal, just “empty out your locker, turn in your badge, and the guard will walk you to the gate.” I had been formally warned that, unless I could “pull it together,” this humiliating fate awaited me — no pressure!
Apparently my supervisor had made up his mind that he needed to act with respect toward me. He was chatting with a couple of his more experienced line workers, saying that he was going to call me into his office and give me the bad news, when one of the women spoke up.
“Let me work with him for a couple of weeks,” she said. “He always comes to work. He has a good attitude. He seems to be trying hard. I just can’t believe we can’t get him up to speed.”
Perhaps somewhat begrudgingly, in light of how long they’d already been nurse-maiding me, my supervisor said, “Go ahead.”
I’d worked on the same line as Jenny quite a bit the previous month. She was a little bitty thing — probably didn’t weigh 100 pounds soaking wet. A little older, she had a reputation for being a little gruff at times. My retraining began with a couple-minute conference with her. She told me exactly where I stood and that we had, at most, a couple of weeks to improve me enough that I wasn’t a liability.
For the next two weeks, Jenny worked next to me on the assembly line. She had a quick trigger if she saw me wasting motion or time or not doing things correctly — and a sharp tongue if she thought the dull one wasn’t getting through. Some — perhaps many — would’ve resented the way she treated me or the things she said, but I never did. Even then, I understood she was pushing me because she wanted to see me succeed. I tried to take everything to heart.
There was no particular reason for Jenny to give a damn about what became of me. She’d worked on the lines for years. She’d seen many people come and go. I was no different from any of them. She probably knew I was supporting a family, but so were many others who’d been let go in the past. She might have known that, during the time we worked together, my infant son had a health crisis that took him to death’s doorstep. She had absolutely no way of knowing that doctors were working to treat me for some serious longterm sleep disorders. That entailed what seemed to be a constantly changing regimen of prescription medicines that either didn’t work or didn’t wear off soon enough for me to be alert. It wasn’t uncommon for me to arrive for my 12-hour shift on two or three hours of fitful sleep — through no fault of my own. Don’t get me wrong, this isn’t a pity party. Everyone has adversities he or she must overcome — those were just some of mine.
Jenny’s efforts were successful. My proficiency and, perhaps more importantly my comfort level, improved. When my probationary period ended, the boss was satisfied with my progress and I was retained and promoted to a six-year stint on night shift, bringing one of the most difficult periods of my life to a merciful close.
In the 12 years since Jenny helped save me from the company scrap heap, I’ve had the good fortune to be a valued and productive member of four departments. I can say with reasonable confidence that my efforts and contributions have been appreciated by most of my coworkers, as well as by all of my supervisors. None of that would’ve been possibly had Jenny just shrugged her shoulders and thought “good riddance” or “there’s nothing I can do about it.”
Now, you might think this essay is about me. That isn’t my intent at all. This is about someone who, with nothing to gain for herself, did something very helpful for another person — who had no way to really repay their consideration. We all have tremendous power to enrich the lives of those around us. Oftentimes, it doesn’t take much extra effort.
Recently, I was in the lunchroom of the plant where Jenny works and I was getting coffee for the trip home, my work day over, when I noticed a little gray-haired gal with her back to me. It was her! We hadn’t seen each other in at least seven years. She didn’t realize I still worked for the company. We exchanged a quick hug — a violation of company policy. I didn’t care, and I thanked her for probably the 10th time for everything she’d done. We caught up for a couple of minutes and went our separate ways.
Had I been fired all those years ago, my life would’ve gone on — I’m a survivor and, who knows, perhaps I’d have blundered into something even better. But on the whole, I wouldn’t trade the opportunities I’ve had or the friends I’ve made for anything — and I owe that to Jenny. My fledgling career was dead. But with the simple words “let me try,” she gave me the chance to resurrect it.
Our company sometimes recognizes workers for exemplary performance, but I’ll wager nobody has ever been honored for helping coworkers succeed. My experience with Jenny has made me value teamwork, patience, compassion and people who won’t mince words when things aren’t right — even more than I valued these qualities before.
Jenny, this is an award from Kevin and everyone who cares about him. Your actions all those years ago shine as an example of what many of us can and should do with respect to our families, friends, coworkers and fellow people in general. Thank you.
Jenny is about a year from retirement now, and we work different shifts at different facilities miles apart. There’s a good chance I won’t see her again and that she will never see this essay. It might not even be for her benefit as much as for people who might see it and be reminded that sometimes, when we least expect it, our actions can have a bigger impact than we could ever imagine.
— Kevin Keatts, 58, of Clarkston
Postscript: Keatts wrote this essay in 2012 and later chanced to run into Jenny at the grocery store, the day after she retired from a 32-year career with the company. As they visited, he learned that, 13 years after rescuing him, she’d also trained his son-in-law. He mentioned this essay she’d inspired, and Jenny wished to read it. He got her contact information and completed the circle of friendship. “So Jenny, here’s to you,” he writes. “You’re a friend I didn’t know I had, and I’m an admirer you didn’t know you had.”