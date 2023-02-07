This is a letter to columnist Ruth Bosserman’s beloved readers, submitted by her family. Golden Times has been fortunate to publish Bosserman’s wise and humorous monthly contributions, and we wish her all the best in this new season of life.

Five months ago, Mom fell and life took her in a very unforeseen direction and brought on numerous health challenges and changes. Nevertheless, she has been grateful for the love and support of her family and friends who were with her through some very difficult months and continue to reach out. She is also grateful for the compassionate caregivers at Avalon, who care for her daily.