This is a letter to columnist Ruth Bosserman’s beloved readers, submitted by her family. Golden Times has been fortunate to publish Bosserman’s wise and humorous monthly contributions, and we wish her all the best in this new season of life.
Five months ago, Mom fell and life took her in a very unforeseen direction and brought on numerous health challenges and changes. Nevertheless, she has been grateful for the love and support of her family and friends who were with her through some very difficult months and continue to reach out. She is also grateful for the compassionate caregivers at Avalon, who care for her daily.
In order to focus on her health, Ruth will no longer be writing her monthly column. Sincere thanks to Julie Breslin, editor of the Golden Times, for giving her the opportunity to write articles over the years. So many of Ruth’s dear readers have sent heartfelt cards, letters and messages and kept her in their prayers. Special thanks to each of you! You’ll never know how much your kindness has touched Ruth and our family.
Change is such an inevitable part of life for all of us. It can bring joy beyond belief, agonizing despair and a wide range of emotions in between. We often hope things will remain the same when all is well and going smoothly, but pray for relief and help when life hands us some unbearable pain.
As we head into February, my sisters Beth Shirley, Rena Blair and I wish you a year of cherished friendships, strong and loving families, new adventures and good health!