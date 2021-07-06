This spring and summer have been strange, weather-wise. We get a few nice days, followed by intense heat that sends us all indoors, enjoying the AC. The pattern is repeated, and we finally are realizing that we are definitely in a drought with no relief in sight.
Daughter Beth and I have watched the evening weather report, seeing that if there is rain anywhere it is falling north of us near Spokane, or even further north into Canada. We have just kept watering all of our plants and yard, and have felt pity for the farmers whose crops depend on rain.
Imagine our surprise, and yours, when we awakened one morning to lots of rain. There were actual puddles in the street. Where did all this come from? I stood on the deck, inhaling all that fresh air and pinching my arm to see if I was awake or if this was just a glorious dream.
The pots of flowers on the deck received an extra dose of water from the watering can, because there is a roof over the deck, and they didn’t get a bit of rain. Poor things.
I was so fixated at this sudden change in our weather, I couldn’t stop staring out the window to see what more was coming. This house sits up high on a Clarkston hillside, and we can see the grassy slopes that lead down to 21st street. That street passes through quite a canyon at its lower end, and I could see a small deer climbing up one hillside. It was quickly met by a doe. The small one started nursing, and soon another small deer came down the slope and started nursing as well. Twin fawns were a delightful surprise, and in all of my years of seeing deer, it was the first time I have seen a doe nursing her babies.
My only grandson, John-Paul and wife Chelsea, have a son, Alexander, who turned a year old June 5.The plan was to have a large party with many friends invited.
Alas, do you remember the weather that day? We had the worst windstorm ever. The party had to be canceled — though not really. There were the parents, two sets of grandparents, and Alex’s twin sisters, Charlotte and Josephine — usually called Charlie and Jo. There were balloons, lots of decorations, presents and enough cake to indulge everyone.
Those twin girls have been such a delight to the entire family. The parents have learned what a challenge it is to face each stage with two doing the same thing at the same time. When it was time to be potty-trained, it was decided to leave the little chair in the bedroom. That way, when they awakened, it was easy to see what was expected of them.
One afternoon, the twins had been put down for a nap. After a time, Charlie awakened, and seeing the potty chair, dutifully exercised her newfound skill. She wanted to tell her sister about it, but Jo was still asleep. Charlie pulled the little cup out of the chair, carried it to the bed and dumped its contents all over Jo’s head.
You could have heard the screams in the next block, and it brought both parents running to see what had happened. They could hardly believe their eyes and started a massive cleanup of both child and bed.
Those twins will turn three this summer. Whatever the weather, they will need to be kept busy and challenged. They already have had swimming lessons, a must-have skill because of the large pool in their backyard. The parents have them signed up for a number of other classes to keep them learning and out of trouble. I pray for them and their parents! It is a daily learning situation for all involved.
Bosserman, 92, is a retired Clarkston first-grade teacher. She may be reached by email at ruthboss20@gmail.com.