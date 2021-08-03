Summertime and the living is smoky. Our summers have been increasingly smoke-filled, and this one has been the worst so far. We live in the Clarkston Heights and have been placed on level two evacuation at times. Right now we are out of danger, but my daughter Beth and I packed a bag and discussed what things would have to go with us.
In the event of an evacuation, my daughter, June, has offered to take us into her home until all is safe. Granddaughter Holly has offered to take our pets, as she lives on an acreage with lots of room. What a blessing to have caring families.
We drove by to see where the firefighters are living. There are hundreds of tents on the grounds at Lincoln Middle School in the Heights. There are rest rooms and shower rooms, indoor resting for those needing it, mess tents and brown bags of food prepared for the firefighters to take with them. Lots of parking for all involved. It was an impressive sight, to be sure.
• • • • •
I was standing at the kitchen sink when a bird hit the window. Beth heard it as well and went straight to the garage and returned with a shoe box. She had cut a hole in the side of the box and put the bird in it — a tiny finch, lying on its back, feet straight up in the air. Beth shut the lid and placed it in a shady spot on the deck.
I was looking at her with questioning eyes: What good did she think that would do?
“The bird was still breathing when I picked it up,” Beth said. “The dark box will give it time to recover and protects it from cats or other predators.
“It will emerge through the hole in the side of the box when it is ready,” she promised. “We will check on it in about 20 minutes.”
Sure enough, when we checked the box a bit later, the finch was gone!
I asked Beth how she knew to do that for a stunned bird. Her kitchen window seems to be a target for birds, so she went online for an answer. She has saved several birds with the shoe box method after learning that process. I am still amazed.
• • • • •
I used to enjoy air travel — flying was relaxing once the plane was in the air. But since the COVID-19 hit, the return from the pandemic has been far from normal for the airline industry. What once was an exciting adventure has turned into the makings of a bad movie.
Behavior has changed lately. I now often read of unruly passengers, and how difficult those flights are for all on board. But the recent picture of a woman duct-taped to her seat during an American Airlines flight just seemed beyond belief. According to news reports, fellow passengers described the woman as having a breakdown and panicking during the flight. The airline said she tried to open a passenger door and assaulted staff.
We had unruly children when I was teaching, but to duct-tape any child would have been unthinkable and surely asking for a lawsuit. I don’t blame the attendants who have to deal with such situations without the training and resouces to deal with troubled passengers. Maybe each flight will need a mental health person to assist in a humane way? It presents an entirely different challenge for the airlines, and staff have my deepest respect and sympathy.
Life has surely changed with the pandemic. It has changed people both physically and mentally. More people seem to have mental health problems, and that is going to change the approach different groups will need to cope with them. We were put here to share our space and to find ways to help one another. Kindness and understanding are going to be the tools to get us through this difficult time.
Bosserman, 92, is a retired Clarkston first-grade teacher. She may be reached by email at ruthboss20@gmail.com.