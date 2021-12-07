Now is the time of celebration! Late fall and early winter bring special days that cause us to gather together for feasting and enjoying the company of loved ones.
My family has already participated in two of those special days — my 93rd birthday and Thanksgiving. They were special days for sure, with all three of my daughters here for Thanksgiving.
Now we approach Christmas, just a month from Thanksgiving. It is the birthday of our Lord, and we each observe it in so many different ways.
As for me, I love all the activity and commotion! I gaze happily at the decorated streets, brightly lit store windows decked out with swags and wreaths. I love the star on the hill, the parade in Clarkston, Locomotive Park with its brilliant multi-colored lights. I love church services and programs with little kids dressed up in costumes as they perform their parts. (Isn’t that shepherd wearing Dad’s old bathrobe?) I love the noise — kettle bells ringing, the hustle and bustle of shopping, tinsel and TV shows, Christmas trees with an angel at the top, family gift giving and hot cocoa.
The weather can be mild with mostly frosty mornings, or there can be a bit of snow.
It all adds up to the best time of the year — unless you are homeless, facing the loss of a loved one, facing surgery, ill with COVID-19. Any number of devastating problems will keep you from enjoying this special time of the year.
I believe that those who follow the One whose birthday we celebrate, will reach out through groups like the Salvation Army, Union Gospel Mission and individual churches and offer love and support, with food, warm clothing, blankets and a sincere concern for the plight of those in need.
Christmas is for giving, and the best gifts are given to those who need them the most.
In our home, we had a tradition on Christmas Eve. Our three young daughters would plan and put on a program of carols and readings, little plays and piano solos. Then my husband, Lloyd, would read the Christmas story from Luke 2:1-20. I can still hear and feel the warmth and peace that scripture brought to us.
Wishing you that peace. Merry Christmas.
Bosserman, 93, is a retired Clarkston first-grade teacher. She may be reached by email at ruthboss20@gmail.com.