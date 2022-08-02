Summertime, and I am loving every minute of it. The trees are full of singing birds celebrating life with joy. The yellow finches hover over the feeder. A purple finch (actually red) frequently arrives and stands out in contrast to the yellow ones.
Our flower bed, on the corner is doing well enough to attract a few admirers as they pass. One called to my daughter Beth through his car window, yelling, “It looks great!”
The centerpiece of that bed is really a zucchini plant, given to Beth by a friend who started it in his greenhouse. We thought it would just be a filler while the flowers grew. It constantly amazes us, as Beth checks each evening to see if there are some zucchinis just right for picking. There will be only small ones, yet next day, the crazy plant has good-sized zucchini needing harvesting. It keeps churning them out. I suggested a stand on that corner to sell them.
It also is going to overtake a patch of zinnias. Beth’s solution is to take out a large stem of the zucchini and let it surround them. It is too hot to transplant anything right now.
Our family has always enjoyed the Oregon Coast each summer. Daughters June and Beth were ready to carry on the tradition the last week of June.
They arranged for my youngest daughter, Rena, to spend that week with me. She lives in College Place, near Walla Walla. There were the pets to care for, bird feeders to fill, watering to manage and that corner flower garden to watch and tend. We had such fun being together. She wanted to help me get my summer clothing into the closet and helped put winter garments away. I modeled a few things that she saw were too big. I seem to be getting smaller and needed a few new items, so we went to T.J.Maxx for a shopping spree, and one day to Costco so she had a supply of staples to take home with her.
I love having summer visitors, and my niece, Karen and husband Harold, came from Greenleaf, Idaho, for an afternoon visit. Granddaughter Michelle Fuller, husband Maj. Brett Fuller and their three delightful daughters: Marie, 9, Olive, 7, and Zele, 4, came the end of July.
They have lived in Albuquerque, N.M., where Brett is stationed, for one year. The girls have grown so much since we last saw them. The two older girls are taking violin lessons and seem to love it. That makes me very proud, as I have loved the violin since I learned to play at age 10.
A person who reads my column sent me an e-mail and we later learned we live near one another. The wife had called me, and she walked over as it is so close, and she, Beth and I had a great visit. How nice to meet new friends who live nearby.
The twin great-granddaughters are 4, as of the July 26. That is also my son-in-law Doug’s birthday. Daughter June also has a July birthday, so Beth and I met them at BoJack’s Broiler Pit for a celebration dinner. Waitress Shari is a wonder, always remembering our favorites before we even begin to order. We always look forward to seeing her and the other waitresses who do an outstanding job.
Please enjoy the summer, in spite of the heat. Stay hydrated, stay cool and keep the faith. Much love to all.
Bosserman, 93, is a retired Clarkston first-grade teacher. She may be reached by email at ruthboss20@gmail.com.