Summertime, and I am loving every minute of it. The trees are full of singing birds celebrating life with joy. The yellow finches hover over the feeder. A purple finch (actually red) frequently arrives and stands out in contrast to the yellow ones.

Our flower bed, on the corner is doing well enough to attract a few admirers as they pass. One called to my daughter Beth through his car window, yelling, “It looks great!”

