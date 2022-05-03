It has amazed me to hear from so many of you with concerns about the tree that the squirrels lived in. I led you astray when I felt that the trimming was all that was happening. My daughter Beth had heard from the owners that the tree would be coming down after all. It had been cut on many times and was not a sound tree at all.
The text came that the time was at hand for the tree to come down. I could barely watch the proceedings, but the men were very careful and cut the tree down piece by piece. They didn’t even have the man next door move his car. There was a shredder for the smaller limbs, but the large sections of the tree were stacked together on the lawn.
I did watch when the section with the squirrels hide-away was lowered to the ground. I saw one of the little ones scrambling across lawns and down toward 22nd street. There is a row of evergreen trees down there and I knew they could hide there and feel safe.
The tree was finally down, and for two days, a man came to shred up the huge trunk. It was quite a process. He made it look neat and left a circle of finely shredded wood where the tree once stood.
I didn’t expect to see the squirrels again, but one morning I was looking out the front window and there beside the circle, looking it over with interest, was a squirrel. A sudden commotion on the roof of the house next door showed a squirrel coming at great speed to the front edge of the roof. I don’t know how he got on the roof at the back of the house, but there was nothing at the front to help him down.
I could see only one good-sized bush, but it had slim stalks, unsuited for a squirrel to climb down. He jumped anyway, and the branch let him down with a resounding thud.
He didn’t care as he was intent on joining his friend in the next lawn. They ran together and then turned and ran uphill, across lawns, to a large tree that sits at the top of the hill. It is sound and healthy and will make a great home for them. No, it doesn’t have a penthouse, like the one they had, but this will do very nicely.
—————
We had a lovely Easter with Beth’s two daughters and two granddaughters as guests for dinner. All the men of the family were working, and it seemed strange to not have them with us. I was asked to make dinner rolls, a tradition in our family, and Beth outdid herself with a German dinner of schnitzel and spaetzle.
Beth is quick to say that this is her version of the dish, but one she enjoyed when she lived in Germany. She used chicken tenders, pounded and floured and then browned in oil until ready. She stirred in milk and usually adds sliced mushrooms, but not all the family likes them, so they were a side dish, along with steamed red cabbage and a tossed salad.
Spaetzle is a neat kind of noodle. You need a special spaetzle lid that sits over a pan of boiling water. The batter is placed on a flat lid that has holes in it. You rub the dough over the lid and it breaks up the dough into little pieces. It is mysterious the way the dough turns into those lovely tasting tidbits.
—————
Most of us are tired of winter and a cold spring and are ready for warmer days. I am ready to plant flowers and some vegetables. We had a lovely flower garden in pots on the deck last summer.
It has been a year now that I have had the privilege of living here with Beth. I thank God each day for that blessing. Blessings on all of you, as well.
Bosserman, 93, is a retired Clarkston first-grade teacher. She may be reached by email at ruthboss20@gmail.com.