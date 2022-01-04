What a roller-coaster ride we have taken, nationally, this past month. In contrast, it has been one of the best Christmases I have enjoyed for some years.
I began to notice the contrasts immediately. My daughter Beth decided to really decorate the house this year. She lost her husband Bill three years ago and it has not been easy to keep traditions that were special to them as a couple.
She said with my living here, she had a goal and a purpose. You should have seen the house: A host of angels adorned the top of the piano, red plaid deer and trees topped the sofa table, a bunch of stuffed creatures sat happily on one side of the fireplace, the dining room was bright with holiday placemats, a poinsettia centerpiece and other bright ornaments. The tree was covered with small wooden ornaments, collected over the years, and the dear, sweet things her girls made as children that are still treasured and kept for the tree, which was topped by an angel.
NEWS REPORTS SAID THAT A VARIANT OF THE COVID-19 WAS SPREADING ALL AROUND THE WORLD AND WE WOULD SOON HAVE IT HERE IN THE USA.
Beth and her daughter Heidi were in a car accident. Someone ran a stop sign when they were on their way to do some Christmas shopping. Heidi wasn’t injured, But Beth had continuing dizzy spells and a CT scan was done.
I haven’t had a chance to make Christmas cookies for several years, so I spent a few days baking, cutting out and decorating to my heart’s content. I even sent some cookies to the First Christian Church for its annual sale.
A TORNADO TORE THROUGH KENTUCKY, ARKANSAS AND OTHER SOUTHERN STATES, KILLING MANY AND WIPING OUT ENTIRE TOWNS. A WEARY LOOKING MAYOR OF ONE CITY, WHEN ASKED, SAID SHE JUST WISHED FOR A HOT SHOWER.
I had a shower that morning and did I thank God for it? I need to be more grateful.
My five-pound toy poodle, Bella, sleeps in her bed on a blanket chest at the foot of my bed.
Predictably, at about 5 a.m. she jumps up and walks over me so she can get under the warm covers and snooze on. We both enjoy that special time. I so missed her when I went to the retirement home, but Beth kept her for me.
NEWS REPORTS ANNOUNCED THAT 800,000 LIVES HAVE BEEN LOST TO COVID-19 IN THIS COUNTRY AND WITH THE NEW VARIANT, MANY MORE ARE EXPECTED.
Daughter June and I meet for business discussions and just for a good visit each week. We sometimes get our coffee/tea and drive to a park and sit there for as long as it takes to transact whatever is on our minds. Other times we go to her home and share a visit with her husband Doug. Those are special moments.
So, life goes on with crazy spins and great unpredictability. Here at home, we enjoyed the fireplace, homemade soup, visits with family and friends, loads of Christmas cards, and just being together.
My New Year’s wish is that you are enjoying the season, staying warm, and being thankful for the little things, which are really the big things in life.
Bosserman, 93, is a retired Clarkston first-grade teacher. She may be reached by email at ruthboss20@gmail.com.