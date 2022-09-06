We knew it would happen, we just didn’t know when. But one morning I walked into the kitchen and there on the counter was a zucchini on steroids — the size of a baseball bat. How it escaped my daughter Beth’s daily vigilance in checking the vines, we don’t know. It just knew how and where to hide.
Zucchinis are still edible at that size, and Beth began to decide just how she was going to use all that abundance. First she made a chocolate zucchini cake loaded with chocolate chips — no frosting needed. That went to my granddaughter, Holly, to be shared with her co-workers. Granddaughter Heidi mentioned zucchini brownies, and they are yet to come. The freezer is quite full of cut-up you-know-what.
————
We all noticed the super moon shining in mid-August. The night of the 11th, around midnight, verging into the 12th, I was awakened by a loud sound of raindrops hitting the uncovered part of the deck. It almost sounded as loud as hail, but grew louder and it was definitely a rainstorm.
We have prayed for rain as the intense heat has dried out everything. The rain kept coming down, harder and harder. I went to the window and was totally taken aback by what I saw. That super moon kept shining during the storm, without any clouds obstructing my view of it! It was definitely two weather zones, one in clear moonlight and clouds over our area bringing blessed rain. What a sight!
————
I heard from my daughter in College Place, Wash., that the Albuquerque great-grands started school on Aug. 16. Even 4-year-old Zelie is attending a three-day-a-week preschool. Her two big sisters proudly wear their uniforms and are pleased with the new school they are attending.
We sent great-granddaughter Paitton off to college. We won’t see her until Christmas, but she is excited to start her education. Great-grandson Koal is a senior at LCSC this year; great-granddaughter Keira is a junior at LHS.
The Wisconsin greats, Jonathan and Nick, are in grade school and active in sports. Little great-great-granddaughter Isabelle is in second grade this year. How fast they all have grown.
Summer has flown by, and it seems too hot for school to be starting in this valley. When I was teaching, there were no air-conditioned schools, and in the afternoon, my little first-graders would line up for drinks at the fountain and then return to their seats and put their heads down on their desks. It was a blessing when the bell rang for dismissal. It was a blessing when the days of fall brought cooler weather.
————
We are looking forward to guests coming to visit from Denver. Beth has been making plans for their entertainment and enjoyment.
Wishing all of you good health and pleasant days. I do love fall and its warmth and gradual cooling. The world is not a calm place, and we wonder what will happen next. I pray that God will keep and protect you, and may you find peace in the knowledge that He is still in control.
Bosserman, 93, is a retired Clarkston first-grade teacher. She may be reached by email at ruthboss20@gmail.com.