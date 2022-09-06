We knew it would happen, we just didn’t know when. But one morning I walked into the kitchen and there on the counter was a zucchini on steroids — the size of a baseball bat. How it escaped my daughter Beth’s daily vigilance in checking the vines, we don’t know. It just knew how and where to hide.

Zucchinis are still edible at that size, and Beth began to decide just how she was going to use all that abundance. First she made a chocolate zucchini cake loaded with chocolate chips — no frosting needed. That went to my granddaughter, Holly, to be shared with her co-workers. Granddaughter Heidi mentioned zucchini brownies, and they are yet to come. The freezer is quite full of cut-up you-know-what.

