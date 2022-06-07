The phone rang, and it was Rena — daughter No. 3, my youngest — who lives in College Place, Wash.
She was wanting to drive over for Mother’s Day. My daughter Beth and I were delighted, but thought the holiday was two weeks away. Rena assured us the coming Sunday was the day, so we invited her to hurry over.
Beth then turned to her daughters, Heidi and Holly, who had been busy with dance competitions, graduation plans and other end-of-school events. They, too, had not thought of Mother’s Day. They were happy to join us and brought great food to add to our meal.
Heidi brought Paitton, her daughter who is graduating from Clarkston High School this year. Holly brought her daughter Keira, a sophomore at Lewiston High School, and son Koal, who will begin his senior year at Lewis-Clark State College this fall.
We had a delightful time, with Rena adding to the fun of catching up on happenings in our various lives.
The following week, Beth and I went to a local grower for flowering plants. I always want to buy everything there. How hard it is to walk away from all that beauty! We bought our share and headed home.
The pots on the deck needed fresh potting soil. We have gradually filled them with the flowers, choosing complementary colors and combinations.
Beth tends to the flower gardens, some in the back yard, and some at the front of the house. Among the blooms are large tomato plants that a friend gave her. They were already blooming when this column was written. He also gave us a zucchini plant. Another friend gave us pumpkin plants and started bean vines.
There is a corner garden that we have never had before. Beth had old juniper bushes removed, leaving a large space for flowers, vegetables and large pots full of blooming plants.
The soil there isn’t great, having lots of gravel mixed in. But Beth is building it up with garden soil. It looks to be an ever-evolving project.
Later in May, we had a surprise visit from a friend who lives in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Beth and the friend, who lived in Pasco at the time, met at church camp when they were in the sixth grade. Through all these years, they have stayed in touch and remained good friends. It was lovely seeing her once more.
It’s good to hear from several of you, and I treasure your calls and emails. My computer hasn’t been working, but I have someone dealing with the problem.
Love and blessings, Ruth.
Bosserman, 93, is a retired Clarkston first-grade teacher. She may be reached by email at ruthboss20@gmail.com.