As an elementary Child Services Coordinator in the fall of 2009, my daughter Beth was visiting a classroom when a mother brought in two adorable, black German shepherd-mix puppies. Beth learned there were 10 of these beautiful fur babies, and she and her husband Bill drove to see them. One went directly to Bill, and he felt the puppy had chosen him. He named him Buckwheat, Bucky for short.
Watching him grow was a daily surprise: he’d go to bed one size and wake up far bigger. He finally reached 117 pounds. He was also quirky. He would never go down a flight of stairs. The house had stairs in front and back and if it hadn’t been for a ramp off the back deck, he would have never gone outside.
He was afraid of loud noises (thunderstorms sent him into a frenzy), trucks, bicycles, helmets — anything that he wasn’t used to. In early February 2017, Bill took Bucky for a walk. A neighbor on her bike stopped to talk. Bill, forgetting the dog’s fears, visited at length and then realized Bucky had slipped his collar and run.
Bill called to the frightened dog, who turned to look but went on running. Bill assumed Bucky would be waiting on the deck at home, but the dog had gone into what is called a “feral state” of mind. He was nowhere to be found.
The family put a picture of Bucky on the Facebook page “Zeus’s Friends Lost and Found” and Beth’s sister June made posters that the family hung all over Clarkston and into Asotin.
People called to say they saw him at the grocery store, the school, fields nearby and even the landfill in the Heights. June’s husband Doug sat many mornings near the landfill where Bucky had been sighted, hoping to bring him home. But in a feral state, a dog doesn’t remember much, it just goes into a survival state. This kept on through March. By the end of April, the calls dried up.
Beth and Bill figured someone had found and taken in Bucky. The dog was chipped, so if taken to a vet, the family would be contacted.
Then in June, the family got word that Bucky had been seen in fields on South Slope, about a mile from the family home. Zeus’s Friends volunteers set a safe trap, but Bucky was suspicious and wouldn’t go in. Beth’s daughters, Heidi and Holly, encouraged her to sit by the trap in hopes Bucky would recognize her scent.
As the attempt to catch Bucky continued, the family became good friends with South Slope residents Debbie and Bill, who kept an eye out for Bucky and gave almost daily updates. Debbie said a trail camera showed Bucky walking around where Beth had been sitting, and followed her scent to where she got in the car. From then on, Beth sat out every day hoping Bucky would come near her.
He was skinny and in poor shape. The neighbors suspected he’d been eating from a dead cow and drinking from a spring in the area.
The trail camera showed Bucky making new animal friends. A pack of coyotes accepted him; he appeared to check on the cattle and visited the neighbors’ horse pastures.
Fall came with cooler weather. I was concerned about Beth and Bill going morning and evening to attempt to lure the dog with food. I finally said that for health reasons they might as well let him go. Beth replied that she would never do that. She had to get him back.
Heidi and Holly built a blind and attached it to a pen. With a neighbor’s help, they attached a rope that could be pulled to shut the gate and trap Bucky. One night both girls hid in the blind to try to catch him. It didn’t work; he waited until they left and then went in and ate the food.
Hunting season came and went. Pictures of Bucky were put up so hunters wouldn’t mistake him for a wolf and shoot him.
In October it started raining. No one stayed in the blind for a while, but Beth and Bill continued to feed Bucky and look for him daily.
On Oct. 30, Heidi and Holly decided to hide in the blind one last time. Bucky had let his guard down and went down to eat. Before he knew it, they slammed the gate shut behind him.
He was agitated at first, but as they talked to him and gave him jerky, he knew them. The girls kept patting and loving Bucky and called Beth and Bill, who came right out. He knew them and loved them as they, in turn, hugged and patted their beloved prodigal, who had finally been returned.
The neighbors said the coyotes howled and cried all that night after Bucky left them.
Bill and Beth had prayed for protection for Bucky. When they took him to be checked, there was no cheat grass, fleas or ticks in his thick coat. He had lost 41 pounds, but had a heavy winter coat which protected him.
His story had captivated the hearts of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Word of his homecoming was put on Facebook. Others didn’t hear of it and would ask Beth if she ever got her dog back. She was overjoyed to reply that Bucky was now safely at home.
Bill was so grateful to have Bucky home, though his own health was failing; he died Sept. 8, 2018, of pancreatic cancer.
Bucky was glad to be home and lived there happily several more years. Last month, he had to be put down for health reasons. It was apparent he’d reached the end of his strength. It was difficult for him to walk anymore, but he remained alert to the end.
So, goodbye old friend. You were such a great dog and such a great challenge, as well. We miss you with all our hearts. You will always be remembered as “He Who Ran With Coyotes.”
Bosserman, 92, is a retired Clarkston first-grade teacher. She may be reached by email at ruthboss20@gmail.com.