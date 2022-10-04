It began as a lovely, sunny day and I was looking forward to dinner that evening with my family, and friends from Colorado. I didn’t mean for this to happen, but I caught my toe under the corner of a storage bench that sits at the foot of my bed. I went down with a resounding crash.
When I fell, I broke the femur in my left leg and was in excruciating pain. Two emergency medical technicians arrived and two more were called to help stabilize and move me. One of the EMTs announced that he had helped me before.
Oh yes: I had been in the kitchen after groceries had been put away. There was a box sitting on the floor ready to go outside for recycling. I stretched over it to get an item sitting on the counter. It was a little beyond my normal reach and my knee buckled and found its way into that box, where it became wedged. Imagine being in my predicament and having to call for help. One loses a little pride when you realize your inability to get out of an embarrassing situation. However, that wonderful EMT was able to extract me, with the help of an equally capable female EMT.
Now back to my recent tumble: I was transported to Tri-State Hospital and had surgery the following day. After seven days in the hospital, including a bout of pneumonia and a blood transfusion, I was moved to Cascadia in Lewiston for rehabilitation. Both facilities are filled with highly trained, compassionate individuals who have shown me such kindness.
On the second morning at Cascadia, a gentleman walked by my room with a dog. The canine wanted desperately to come into my room but wasn’t permitted to do so. Later that day, the dog escaped and visited me. Fortunately, my hand was able to pat his furry head before he sat down on the floor beside my bed. It was delightful having him visit. Eventually he was discovered by a nurse and returned to his owner.
I am thankful for all the support I have received from family and friends through cards, flowers, prayers and messages. Cards adorn my closet door, where I can see them daily. All these blessings remind me to be thankful even though I would rather be home and not in this situation.
The road ahead won’t be easy, but my goal is to try to be patient and happy and to lean on the Lord as He restores me. Blessings to all of you.
Bosserman, 93, is a retired Clarkston first grade teacher. She may be reached by email at ruthboss20@gmail.com.