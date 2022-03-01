I didn’t need it, I didn’t ask for it, I didn’t want it, but I awakened one morning a few weeks ago and knew that I was very ill. I was almost certain it was COVID-19, but it took a few days to get to feeling well enough to get tested.The test confirmed the ailment was the coronavirus.
What a bummer. I have avoided crowds, always wear a mask when I go out for any reason, only kept doctor and dental appointments, which are sterile places, and missed lots of luncheon and coffee invitations because I didn’t ever want COVID-19.
I am feeling much better now. My daughter, Beth, was a great nurse, and watched over me daily. She made me drink electrolytes, fixed soup and anything else that tasted good. Mostly nothing fit that category. My favorite protein drink was almost not used as it is sweet and I could barely eat/drink anything sweet.
We received word that my granddaughter, Michelle, whose husband is in the U.S. Army, had come down with COVID-19. They have three young daughters. Pretty soon word came that the entire family has it. They are stationed in Albuquerque and haven’t been there long enough to have a great circle of friends. I am hoping someone has taken a casserole or a pot of soup to them.
My days of illness were spent in my recliner. It faces a large north window, and I soon found myself watching two squirrels who chased up and down that tree all day. It is their home and they even have a little den where two huge limbs almost join at the bottom. Because of pruning and shaping, there is a little space, almost tent shaped, where they run in and disappear for a time.
One day, Beth received a text from the owner of that tree. It is scheduled to be taken down by a professional tree removal company. I had hoped that the squirrels, who seem crazy about each other, might be planning a family. How delightful to have seen all their antics and acrobatics. Poor darlings, where will they live when the tree comes down?
Beth fills a feeder each morning with special seeds for the finches. They have come all winter and eat as though there might be no food tomorrow. Many await their turn at the feeder by sitting in the limbs of a near-by crabapple tree. They look like lemons hanging there as they await their chance for some food.
One day, no finches appeared, and she went out on the deck to check the big tree that sits in another neighbor’s yard. It is south-east of our house. Surely enough, a large hawk was seated on a limb, and the finches had taken cover somewhere.
They have been back since then, and hopefully the hawk found a better place to watch for food. I was even concerned for my little Bella, the toy poodle. She is tiny enough that a hawk could carry her off, I guess — but not without a fight. She chases Beth’s cat and slides across the floor when she puts on her brakes. She gives the hound an earful when she gets too close. I wonder who put her in charge?!
It is so great to be feeling better. I hope none of you get sick with this virus. The good Lord was gracious and allowed me to recover. I pray the same for you. Take care.
Bosserman, 93, is a retired Clarkston first-grade teacher. She may be reached by email at ruthboss20@gmail.com.