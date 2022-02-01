December came and it snowed. Then it snowed some more and then lots more. What a beautiful sight with all the hills around us coated in white.
My daughter, Beth, was out cleaning off the driveway the best she could with all that deposit of snow. Just then the snowplow came by and piled up an even higher berm to confront her. She waved at the driver and he suddenly stopped, put the vehicle in revers and came back to smooth out the mass he had created. Her wave wasn’t meant to bring him back — she is a friendly individual and was only greeting him as he went about his work.
The great mound of snow remained in spite of Beth’s efforts. Later it froze and we really felt it when she drove over the heap in the pickup truck. The car was left in the garage because she knew, as low as it is, it would never navigate the snow-filled roads.
It stayed cold and we found our warmest clothing and outerwear in the depths of the closet. It was so nice to feel comfortable in the frosty air.
I was reminded of a time when I was a child in the former North Idaho Children’s Home in Lewiston. We were housed in what was known as the Hurlburt Mansion. The girls lived there and the boys lived just south of the home in a large brick building. There were five or six of my siblings and I who ended up there after our mother died. It was during the Depression and there was a great need for such a place.
I arrived there in September and was given a pretty little coat with an outer layer of black-and-tan houndstooth wool. There was a lining, but padding in between the layers to keep one warm. It was always referred to as my “dress-up coat.” I don’t remember what I was given to play in when I was outside — I just remember that it wasn’t a warm coat, and I was always shivering when I wore it.
Some of us younger girls were playing on the second floor when I saw a closet that sparked my curiosity. I opened the door and there were lots of winter coats — probably donated by kind people who wanted to help the orphans. Most were adult-sized, but I rummaged around and found a smaller one and tried it on.
What a find! It came clear to the floor when I slid into it. The sleeves were so long that several inches hung below my hands. I also found a knit stocking hat, and my joy was complete. Finally — I no longer dreaded playing outside. I’d discovered a complete barrier against the cold.
One day a teen girl was sent to tell me the superintendent, Mrs. Wolf, wanted to see me. There I was in my new-to-me winter wear. The messenger didn’t seem to notice I wasn’t exactly wearing the proper attire to see the head lady.
I, however, felt pleased to have been called. When she opened the door and saw my outlandish attire, she politely said she didn’t need me after all. I saw, beyond her, a totally shocked couple, and I always wondered how Mrs. Wolf explained me to these young people.
They were wanting a child to be their own, and seeing how young they were, an infant would have been a better choice. Most people assumed the child would fit in and be just what they were looking for; but it’s going to be a great adjustment for the child as well as the adults.
Even the mature couple who later adopted me had no idea of the baggage of emotions I carried. They must have wondered at times, but they continued to love me through it all.
Back to the snow: It lingers on the lawn, but the driveway is almost clear. There’s an icy patch that we still bump over, and we remember winter is not over. There may be more snow, more berms. And we know that, with lots of homemade soup, popcorn nights by the fire and the good Lord’s blessings, we will make it just fine.
Bosserman, 93, is a retired Clarkston first-grade teacher. She may be reached by email at ruthboss20@gmail.com.