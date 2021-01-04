A year ago this month, I moved from my condo into Evergreen Estates. I was finding it hard to do everything I was used to accomplishing. My first thought was to avoid a retirement home, but I decided that living in a place where I could get needed help was invaluable.
I am very glad to have made the move, especially when suddenly things went into lock-down mode and shopping for groceries became an expedition with long lines, limited admittance and shortages of needed items.
Driving was something I did on a limited basis. My daughters and son-in-law were always willing to take me to appointments or shopping. I gave the car to one of the daughters and felt such relief that I no longer had any excuse to get behind the wheel again. It was always a concern that if I had an accident, it would be blamed on my age whether that was the cause or not!
I am not an early riser. When my alarm sounds, I’m likely to turn it off and go back to sleep. Then I will hear a cheerful voice calling, “Kitchen!” and I know that my first cup of hot coffee has arrived, along with a box of my favorite dry cereal. That is the time to crawl out of bed, grab my robe and head for the kitchen. A short while later, another plate will arrive with a ham-and-egg scramble,or a slice of breakfast bake or another protein dish and always fresh fruit.
The days of going to the dining room and being with friends are over. Our meals are delivered to our door, three times a day. Our waiters wear masks, and we are required to have one on if we talk to them.
Housekeeping and laundry are done weekly. I feel very spoiled at times, having all this help and care. And yes, I am glad that I have a lovely apartment, on the second floor. I have a great view of the north hills and the entire campus, from the hospital on the left to the row of clinics on the right.
More about that view at another writing.
Bosserman, 92, lives at Evergreen Estates in Clarkston, where she has been in quarantine since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in March. She will share monthly glimpses of life from her second-floor apartment with Golden Times readers.