Editor’s note: Laura Jackson, 91, of Clarkston, shared this positive review about the four weeks she recently spent in Prestige Care & Rehabilitation in Clarkston because, she said, the news you hear about such facilities is always negative. “I want people to know nursing homes aren’t as bad as some say they are,” she wrote in an email.
On Oct. 3, my husband Marvin, age 93, and I were going to St. John’s Lutheran church for the service. As we were approaching the doorway, I ran around him as he was using his walker, and as I got there, I tripped and fell. Marvin yelled, “Help,” and the minister came out to see what was going on. I said, “I think I broke my knee.” He immediately called the medic .By that time, it was past time for church to start. Rev. Dave Naumann said he would say a prayer for me before the service started.
I don’t know what was said in the prayer, but it should have been, “Lord, let’s pray that Laura’s leg is not broken.”
Well it was broken. Not a straight break, but splintered from the artificial knee up the femur. (I had both knees and hips replaced around 12 years ago.) With this break, I was in Tri-State Hospital for eight days and I needed additional physical therapy.
When I was asked what rehab facility did I want to go to, I immediately said Prestige Care. Some people encouraged me to go to others, but no one was all excited about any of them. I had made up my mind that my attitude was going to be that I wouldn’t mind being in rehab. Besides, my brother Claude Tiede had been at Prestige since December 2019. I was told I may be in rehab for six to eight weeks. That would mean if I went elsewhere, I wouldn’t get to see Claude for that long. As it was, we both had our COVID-19 shots, so we got to eat every meal together and be together as long as we wanted to. When visitors were allowed, it was nice that the family could visit both of us.
I didn’t want to be a complaining patient, so when I found out when the change of shift was, and staff were reporting to the oncoming workers, I knew I didn’t want to bother anyone at that time. And the same when everyone was busy passing out meal trays. The help can’t drop everything to see what you need. If you are in critical shat, then that would be different — they’d be there in a minute.
I was a little concerned about the physical therapy I would receive. But I found out the Prestige staff got the same high-quality training as the therapists Marvin and I had when we had our knees replaced. I was amazed at all the equipment that they had in the PT department. In fact, it was fun going to PT, because we kidded each other, and they had such a good sense of humor.
The technicians did a great job of getting my arms and legs strong to be able to use the wheelchair and walker. It was harder for me because both of my rotor cuff muscles tore and retracted back so far they couldn’t be fixed. All my fault, because I didn’t go to the doctor soon enough.
Some of the patients are on restricted-sodium diets, so the food at Prestige usually wasn’t salted. So I had my sons bring me a tray around 9-by-10 inches in size, and they took empty pill bottles that had screw tops on them, and they drilled holes in the lids to make shakers for salt, pepper and seasoning salt. It also held a small pad of notepaper, pencil, nail file, Chapstick, comb, toothbrush, etc. My, what a handy tray. The seasoning sure made the steamed vegetables taste great. Nurses also gave me extra butter, sugar and cream that didn’t need refrigeration so that if any of these items didn’t get put on my food tray, I didn’t have to bother anyone to run and get it for me.
The staff were always concerned that patients’ bowels keep working, because lack of exercise and some medications make it difficult. We could have any kind of juice we wanted with our meals, so I would always ask for prune juice.
One day, I was on the opposite end of a long hallway visiting with Claude. I had a cramp and knew I better head for my bathroom. Since my shoulders weren’t strong, it was hard for me to move very fast in the wheelchair. One of my favorite nurses asked if I needed help.
“Oh yes, my prune juice is calling me,” I said.
He took ahold of the wheelchair handles and made a noise like a siren and away we went, speeding up the hall. All ended well and we had a good laugh about the speedy ride.
Really, Prestige has a lot of good nurses. I noticed how some of them paired off and have a good routine for doing their work. Quite often it takes two to take care of one person, especially when you have to turn a patient or raise someone up in bed.
The Friday before Halloween, most of the help came to work in costumes. They all pranced into each room. It made a fun time for everyone. They even gave out candy.
I must say, I didn’t mind my stay there. In fact, I enjoyed not having to cook my meals or do the dishes or make my bed.
I think a lot of it is about attitude. I made up my mind I was going to make my stay the best I could. I never had to wait very long when I called for someone. Sometimes if you call for help, staff may be changing someone’s dressings, or adjusting a patient’s intravenous fluids, so they can’t drop everything to get to you right away.
I can’t complain one bit about anything, and I’d go back there again if it was necessary. Some of my good attitude is probably because I have walked in the nurses’ shoes, as I am an old retired RN.
— Laura Jackson, 91, of Clarkston