It wasn’t until the mid-’50s that pavement began to make its way to the Hill. Most roads were gravel or dirt and therefore heavily influenced by the weather. The old timers in the area often walked from their cabins into town to pick up groceries. Many would turn down a ride rather than be exposed to the bedlam of a carload of kids. Most of these men had endured one or both of the World Wars and appreciated the quiet afforded by walking.
In my opinion, the original all-terrain vehicle in the ’50s was the Ford Model A. It had lots of clearance, a good turning radius and was fairly economical. Many guys would go out into the woods with these cars to do their hunting. Nowadays, the skinny tires of the old Model As have been replaced by fat ones attached to pickup trucks with lift kits. These rigs spend most of their time on dry pavement because no one wants to scratch that shiny paint job.
In the wintertime, Hill kids would hang out with Mr. Seeley. Along with being our chaperone for watching bears at the local dump, he was an outdoorsman and trapper. He would let us tag along to check his trap lines. This would usually require snowshoes. It was lots of fun to go out in wet and snowy conditions, sinking up to our knees or deeper and not having a device other than a pocketknife with us. Of course, we had Mr. Seeley for protection, and that was more than enough.
Another great mode of transportation was a sled. Tearing down one of the local logging roads on a sheet of ice was about as invigorating as it could get. Nighttime was especially enjoyable. Someone would get a few worn out tires and set them on fire along our proposed route to a near-death experience. Nighttime was better than daytime because the gaps between the burning tires was often fairly long. This was very good for those who wanted to test their heart health. Forty miles an hour down some of those roads in the dark would definitely elevate your pulse.
My personal favorite method of movement was skiing. My experience began on our little rope-tow hill in Headquarters. Eventually, Bald Mountain was developed and became a wonderful location for recreation and community. The skiing community extended down to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Winter wanderers still escape to the high country to enjoy a weekend that blends exhilaration and relaxation in one great package, along with a neck brace or a body cast.
When the snow wasn’t available for skiing or sledding, a good walk was hard to beat. I often think of the fresh, cool mountain air. The quiet was only interrupted by a distant bird call or the gurgle of a nearby stream. I have to stop now. I’m about to put myself to sleep. I really miss life on the Hill.
Ward, 72, lived in Headquarters from 1948-70. He graduated from Pierce High School and received a bachelor’s degree in education at Lewis-Clark Normal School (now Lewis-Clark State College). He’s now retired and living in Columbia, S.C., with Beth, his wife of 47 years. His goal with this column is to share the bonds of community developed on the Hill. His stories are fairly true — the names may or may not be changed to protect the guilty — with thanks to the many friends from Headquarters, Pierce and Weippe (and all the little wide spots between these towns) who enriched his life and fueled these memories.