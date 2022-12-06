“Carp! You eat carp for Christmas dinner?” I exclaimed, not believing my ears. In an English class at the Holešov Gymnázium in Czech Republic, we were discussing Christmas traditions. One of the best parts of being an expat and living abroad was learning about cultures that were new to me.

“Yes,” the students explained, “they sell them in barrels at the market and Mom and Dad buy a live one and keep it in the bathtub until Christmas Eve. No one can take a bath for a few days,” All the students chuckled with delight when one boy said that the fish often tried to escape by jumping out of the tub. I recently learned about a woman from Poland who also mentioned having carp for special occasions. So perhaps that is a fairly widespread tradition in parts of Europe.

Tags

Recommended for you