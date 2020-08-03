Now here is one of the wildest stories I ever heard. I’m a kid about, oh 9, 10 years old, living in Wisconsin. Had this great uncle, and the story went that we were kinfolk to Jesse James. So he took us all aside one afternoon and he says to us, “We are not related to Jesse James. We are actually the guy that worked with Jesse James.”
Well, way back to Missouri when the James brothers and their gang were doing all this robbing and fighting and everything, my uncle had himself a small farm — just barely making a living, had a bunch of kids, and was just scraping by. So anyway, Jesse James comes to the farm one afternoon and he says, “Hey, I would like to give you some money,” and my uncle says, “Nah, I don’t want your money.”
James says, “Aw, you’re broke. Here is some money. But you’re going to have to work it off.”
My uncle says, “OK, I will work it off. What do you want me to do? Go break a horse? Clean your stables? Do your farming?”
James says, “I want you to come with us and watch our horses. I know that you were in the war (this being the Civil War, of course), and you learned a little bit about medicine.” So James wants my uncle to take care of the horses and basically be the gang’s first MASH unit.
So my uncle says “OK.” So this is what he started doing.
And they were robbing, doing pretty good. Every once in a while, people would get shot. They used these old shotguns — it was black powder shotguns, and they didn’t really do much damage, but they would leave a lot of shot in your body. So you would be shot in the back or leg or something, and it wouldn’t kill ya, it would just hurt ya. So this was my uncle’s job: He would dig out all these shotgun pellets.
So they had been doing this for a couple, three years, and one afternoon James says, “Well, we are going to Minnesota” to rob this big bank. The wheat farmers had had a good year, and all their money was just lying there in the bank. So the gang heads off on horseback.
In the meanwhile, one of the guys had told his wife where he was going, and the cops came to his house, and she told them what they was doing.
So the gang arrives at the bank, and every doggone farmer, every cop, everybody in the corner was there. This is back when they had old, flat-roofed buildings, and they were on these roofs. Some of the gang is standing around outside, and a bunch of guys go into the bank, and on their way back out, these guys on the roofs opened up and they started shooting. I mean they shot everybody, killed like five men immediately right there in the yard, and the gang took off, got out of town to where my great-uncle was waiting.
He said, “Look, some of these guys are in such bad shape, they are going to die before they get to Missouri. But I got them patched up enough that we can leave them right here, then the police will come and take them back and, you know, heal them up. They’ll spend some time in jail, but they’ll live through it.”
And James says, “No way I am going to jail in Minnesota. I’m going home no matter what.”
So they had these horses, and the guys were all shot up and couldn’t ride, so they traded the horses to a farmer for a wagon and team and took off for Missouri, riding a little in the morning, hiding during the day and riding a little at night. It took them about three weeks to get back, and that was when James decided to retire.
A while later, he was still hobbling around his house — it seems like he had been shot in the back or in the butt or something, and he was still pretty sore — and he had given up his guns and was going to be a farmer. A guy comes up to his house and asks for food, so James brings him in and they’re sittin’ there eatin’, and the guy says, “Hey, that picture on the wall is crooked.” James goes to straighten this picture, and the guy shoots him in the back and kills him, and that was it.
“Anyway,” my uncle says, “we are not really any kin to Jesse James. But what we were was his medic, horse handler and friend — buddy relations.”
— Duane Haley, 83, of Lewiston