I first fell in love with his good looks, but soon I saw the beauty that was inside him.
My son, Deon, was showing me around his small ranch in Grass Valley, Calif. Every time we walked past the chickens, he would reach down and scoop up Rupert, his beloved rooster. You would have thought that Rupert was a kitty cat, the way he nestled into Deon’s left arm.
It was the end of the growing-and-picking season for berries and grapes, so Deon picked little clusters left here and there and threw them to the chickens. They were half dried-out but still tasty to the chickens. Here is where Rupert showed his true colors, as he stepped back and kind of indicated with his shoulders to the little white hens that there was a treat down on the ground.Then he would show the hens where the blueberry or raspberry was lying by pointing with his beak to the treat and giving his special clucky rooster sound.
Rupert continually watched the pine trees that surrounded the little ranch for mountain lions or the vicious bobcats that had gotten their fill of chickens at dinnertime a couple of weeks before my visit.
I’m sure Rupert would have loved some of the berries for himself, but I understand that “putting others first” philosophy.
When my husband and I were first married, we lived on $3 per week for food. I frequently went hungry and told the husband I had already eaten. We had no insurance for the twins I was carrying, so I paid the doctor and hospital bills off beforehand with the food money. Children of the Great Depression have a healthy respect for money. I can’t stand owing money to anyone.
Of course, these observations on Rupert could very well be my writer’s imagination, so don’t put too much stock in it.
— Helen Jonutz, 93, Lewiston