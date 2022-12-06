Before television became present in nearly every home, radio was our news source and the record player was for our entertainment. Our old house rocked with the music of Ernest Tubbs and Hank Williams. We learned the words to the songs and joined in, no matter how out of tune or how loud.
On Sundays, the family piled into the jalopy, as my folks called the old car, and drove for a family picnic, singing as we went. Picnic lunches took the place of today’s fast-food restaurant.
With kids in the back seat, we played games of I Spy and watched for the Berma Shave signs. On cold days, we wrapped in quilts and warmed our feet over oven-heated bricks in special containers on the floor. A bag of water hung on the car’s side to refill the radiator when it boiled. An occasional flat tire was repaired with rubber patches.
I still love a road trip, where the sun plays with shadows across the surrounding hills, or when mystical things happen as fire in the sky merges with a placid lake and color floods across the surface. Now and then a windmill missing a blade seems to smile like a happy face, beckoning from a farmer’s field. Mist from earth mingles with clouds in the sky on the horizon. As I drive, I still search for the beauty in the landscape, where deer and red-tailed hawk still survive.
When I am older, perhaps I’ll fall asleep on the drive like a fussy child rocked by the rhythm of the wheels on pavement. But, take me on the back roads where old barns still stand and cattle graze. Let me see an open horizon and allow the quiet to settle my spirit. The surrounding small towns where a corner store, one bar or restaurant still survive seems like a disappearing past, one where neighbors knew one another and gathered on porches as the sun set.
Every day I am thankful for eyes that still see the wonder and beauty in the place where we live. Even when my eyes are shut, the memories will remain.