Hazel Christiansen

Before television became present in nearly every home, radio was our news source and the record player was for our entertainment. Our old house rocked with the music of Ernest Tubbs and Hank Williams. We learned the words to the songs and joined in, no matter how out of tune or how loud.

On Sundays, the family piled into the jalopy, as my folks called the old car, and drove for a family picnic, singing as we went. Picnic lunches took the place of today’s fast-food restaurant.

