Since I started writing for publication, I’ve become more aware of how the brain processes our environment and the body responds to it. One of those senses is our ability to smell. Sometimes we barely notice and other times it allows us to be filled with nostalgia.
Years ago, I would know I was almost home when, about halfway down the Lewiston Hill, the odor from the pulp mill caught my attention. Some called it “the smell of money.” We do have the tempting invitation of waffles, elephant ears at the fair, or the neighbors’ barbecue when they grill a thick steak. The scent of leather, sawdust or puppy breath also make me think of home.
The sweet smell of my grandfather’s tobacco is one of the things I remember about him. The fragrance stayed in his bib overalls where we buried our heads against his chest. As children, we fought over who got to fill his pipe. When I experience that aroma today, it brings him to my mind and it’s as if I feel his presence once again.
My grandmother’s house always had the most wonderful fragrances wafting from the kitchen. Her pumpkin and apple pies were blue ribbon worthy, and her flaky biscuits slathered with butter filled the belly of anyone surrounding her table. My favorite treat was applesauce cake, which contained chopped walnuts and spices, topped with a generous helping of frosting.
Coming from that simple background, travel and eating abroad was an adventure. I will never forget eating pomme frites in France, when the inviting aroma stirred a response from my empty stomach. These fried potatoes were golden crisp on the outside and tender on the inside. I had to wonder if they imported Idaho or Washington potatoes — but then I had tasted nothing quite like these. Maybe it was the oil or spices they used or my hungry state, but they were not like french fries I’ve tasted at home. I might have questioned my perception, but others have reported the same unexpected experience.
In Manila, I was treated to a seafood meal. When we arrived at the restaurant, there were tanks in front where you could choose your fresh lobster or other soon-to-be-dinner selections. I sensed a whiff of salt sea air. When the lobster and fish were served, they were plated with thinly sliced assorted vegetables that reminded me of flower petals surrounding the main course. It was then that I understood the saying that we sometimes eat with our eyes. Presentation is so important. Today that dish would be posted on social media and might go viral.
Italian gelato was another treat. While in Milan’s local market I discovered “blood oranges.” As I sniffed one, the vendor opened an orange for my companions and me to sample. When sliced, the juice was so plentiful and red that it was easy to understand where the name originated. We polished off our sweet treat as we ambled toward the local grocery, where the smell of cheese and sausages assaulted the senses. With bread, fruit, cheese and wine purchased, we almost felt like locals.
European bakeries offered so many varieties of treats with a thin, crisp texture and fruity filling that were it not for walking it off, I’m sure the people who live there would be heavier. I quickly learned to order two because one was simply not enough, though I would promise myself, “One for now and one for later.”
Still on my wish list is a trip to Belgium, where I can just imagine I’d inhale the scent of chocolate and indulge in samples of their decadent treat.
Writing this has made me want to cook, but my conscience says I should go sniff the roses before they’re subject to the fall frost, or go online to begin shopping for fragrant flowers to plant in spring. Either way, there’s something to dream about and good things ahead.