A how-to on traveling with Fido

Hazel Christiansen

I’m old enough to remember when cars had tires that had to be patched and radiators boiled over en route up the Lewiston hill. A Sunday drive was the way many families spent time together. We’d pile into the car and drive to a shady spot, tramp the ground until we found a level spot to throw out our blanket, and plop down to share sandwiches or fried chicken.

Free to roam, we’d run, make noise, explore a creek and turn over stones, marveling at the texture and color while filling our pockets. We’d gather cones and leaves for decoration and flowers for pressing.