A how-to on traveling with Fido

Hazel Christiansen

My grandmother suffered a stroke early in the life of my mother, so Mom had little instruction on how to cook well. Mom tried; she did — but I don’t have fond memories of vanilla-perfumed fragrances in the kitchen.

Sugar was rationed. Lack of funds left no room for waste, so Mom stuck to what she could make to feed a family of four on what we could raise, grow or afford to purchase. There were few spices in her pantry and I don’t remember any cookbooks.

Tags

Recommended for you