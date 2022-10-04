My grandmother suffered a stroke early in the life of my mother, so Mom had little instruction on how to cook well. Mom tried; she did — but I don’t have fond memories of vanilla-perfumed fragrances in the kitchen.
Sugar was rationed. Lack of funds left no room for waste, so Mom stuck to what she could make to feed a family of four on what we could raise, grow or afford to purchase. There were few spices in her pantry and I don’t remember any cookbooks.
She rarely measured with cups or spoons, but would grab a handful of flour, a pinch of salt or an estimate of baking powder or soda.
We wasted nothing. The tail of the pig went into a pot of beans, the feet were pickled, fat rendered.
In childhood, I swore I would never eat beans or rice again as an adult. Bacon grease and lard seemed to be in everything Mom cooked. She could, however, make great gravy from the drippings in the bottom of the pan, and it created a flavorful, warm jacket for the rest of the meal. My father would even pour gravy over cake.
Mom encouraged me to take home economics in school, but as a new bride, my cooking skills left something to be desired. I will never forget my horror when I cooked my first Thanksgiving dinner and had left the paper-wrapped neck and giblets inside the turkey. Thankfully, I’d received a Betty Crocker cookbook as a wedding gift and I discovered that I actually liked to cook.
Making food beautiful or fun seemed a way to show love. I cooked for someone lonely or ill, to take to family celebrations or potlucks. Baking was my favorite, and I learned to make and decorate cakes for birthdays, anniversaries or weddings. The few extra pounds around my waist attest to the fact that I still like to bake and share.
Apple butter and strawberry jam often dripped from the chins of kids in our house. They consumed jars of canned cherries, and drank the juice. Later they brought me gamebirds they’d harvested or fish they’d caught.
One winter day my grandson, who was in the military, called to say, “I’ve been sitting here eating a bowl of chicken noodle soup, but it never tastes as good as it does at your house.”
“You forgot to add something,” I said.
“What?”
“The love, darlin’, the love.”
Oh, and these days I do pay for and eat rice and beans in the Mexican restaurant, and they call it fine dining. My, how times have changed.