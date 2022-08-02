A how-to on traveling with Fido

Hazel Christiansen

Having traveled with show dogs for more than 50 years, I’ve learned that having pets doesn’t have to keep you home, even if you can’t find a suitable pet sitter or boarding kennel.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome in many places. Some hotels and motels go as far as providing dishes, treats and toys, while others barely have grass. Be prepared for an extra fee and limited availability, so ask before booking.

Tags

Recommended for you