Having traveled with show dogs for more than 50 years, I’ve learned that having pets doesn’t have to keep you home, even if you can’t find a suitable pet sitter or boarding kennel.
Well-behaved dogs are welcome in many places. Some hotels and motels go as far as providing dishes, treats and toys, while others barely have grass. Be prepared for an extra fee and limited availability, so ask before booking.
While traveling in Europe, I saw dogs resting in comfort and quiet beneath tables in restaurants. Dogs get taught good manners at an early age.
I teach puppies to be comfortable in their carriers. It becomes a haven where they may dine and sleep without disturbance. Collapsible crates don’t take up much room, even those created for a large dog. My dogs travel in airline crates strapped in for extra safety. In the beginning, to accustom puppies to the vibration and sounds, short rides are recommended. Distance is increased as they become more confident. I don’t feed them heavily before travel.
When taking a long trip, I carry bottled water or take some from home to offer the dogs at about three-hour intervals when I stop to give the dogs a chance to relieve themselves. A change of food or water can upset the dog’s stomach.
Upon arrival at our destination, I exercise my dogs on leash, being certain to pick up any deposits they make. The plastic bag is tied shut and disposed of in an appropriate place. Not cleaning up after pets is the biggest complaint I’ve heard about having dogs on premise.
A damp cloth in a plastic bag is kept to wipe off dirty paws. If your dog doesn’t travel in a carrier, there are seat covers to protect car seats. A shaker of corn starch and small brush can rid a long- haired dog of debris in case of an accident.
Plan ahead and visit your veterinarian before you go to obtain medications and health certificates you might need. Microchips are suggested, as dogs have escaped during car accidents, from an open door or a loose collar.
Once inside the rented room, if you travel with dogs who are used to using potty pads, a shower curtain placed on the floor and then covered with the pads gives double protection to flooring. Dog show people will sometimes set up small exercise pens over mats to avoid contamination.
If your dog doesn’t sleep in a crate but on your bed, spread a clean blanket or sheet brought from home over the bed to protect those that belong to the hotel.
Teaching the command “quiet” or “no bark,” will make your dog more welcome. Dogs that make noise aren’t appreciated by other guests.
Just as though you were traveling with a small child, watch temperature in the car and never leave a dog unattended.
We must do what we can to keep these hotels that welcome us and our canine companions. A happy well-trained dog at the end of a leash often gets a warm reception, serves as an ice breaker, and can be a stress reliever.
Teach your dog to be a canine good citizen and roam and room together. Happy travels.