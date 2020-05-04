On my daily walk with the dogs, I always look all around me, up at the trees, the sky, to each side, and most importantly down on the ground. To my left, I noticed a little fuzzy black caterpillar about 1½ inches long crawling and zig-zagging his way across the street. It was as though he was showing me that the caterpillar “keeps going,” with nature pushing him along the way. I felt blessed that this little caterpillar was showing me to never stop, never give up, keep moving and keep changing.
I believe this to be nature’s message, a sign for me to witness and interpret as a lesson. If this little creature can cross this wide road, you too can make it through. Cross the road, for it is on the other side that you’ll see differently, feel new and find your way.
During this troubling time, pay attention. Nature has a way to guide us. Watch for it. Spring is here to lift us up. The planet will correct itself, and during this time, it will encourage you, lead you and warm you with color, fresh air and healing energy. Bless this fuzzy little black caterpillar and his message.
— Mare Palmer, 70, Clarkston
