Having a dog allows you to meet all kinds of people.
If you’re walking a dog, people sometimes will approach to pet it. It’s a great conversation starter, as you can talk with other dog owners about pets. If you get a dog from an animal shelter, you might even meet your dog’s previous owner.
But I’m getting ahead of myself.
* * * * *
On Nov. 8, 2018, I got a dog from the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter. I had been looking for the perfect dog, and I had found her.
Her only issue was that she was overweight at about 100 pounds. That was fixable, so I took her home.
Her name was Kia, but I changed it to Mia, a subtle difference she didn’t seem to notice or mind. It wasn’t that I didn’t like “Kia,” but I wanted a name that felt like she was my dog, and Mia means “mine,” so it worked out pretty well.
As I worked to get her weight down, I got to know the quirks and personality of my dog: She’s clearly got some black Labrador lines, but isn’t a water-loving dog, as her breed would indicate. She does fine walking through puddles, but doesn’t like being in the water or swimming. She loves food, which was part of her weight issue. She loves tennis balls, but chews them up in 5 minutes flat. She likes to be petted, but doesn’t need constant attention. She is content to be wherever I am, but if I’m not home, she waits patiently for my return.
As we became better acquainted, I wondered about her past. Who had her before me? Did she always dislike the water? What kind of mix was she? (I even considered getting a dog DNA test to find out.)
These questions and more would occasionally occur to me, but I didn’t dwell on them because it didn’t matter — my dog was my dog no matter what. Still, it would be nice to know.
About six months after Mia’s adoption, her weight was down to around 70 pounds. In October, she was featured as a dog weight-loss success story in the Lewiston Tribune’s Balance section in a story about overweight dogs.
A week after the story ran, I got a phone message from a person whose father had seen Mia’s story and thought it might be his former dog. I called back, and we set up a time to meet.
That’s how I began to get answers to my many Mia questions.
* * * * *
Paul Sauder is a 96-year-old World War II vet and Purple Heart recipient, earning his medal on July 4, 1945. He served on Okinawa in the air wing of the Marine Corps from Easter 1945 until the end of the war. During his service, he was one of six meteorologists who worked to forecast the weather for the planes and flew with the aircraft during flights and missions. He still has his log book from his service, detailing what happened on the flights. Some entries have a few notes, others have long lists of hits, what was damaged and how badly.
“Sometimes things got pretty exciting,” Sauder said. “I felt very fortunate to serve and get back.”
When his service was over, he arrived at a base in San Diego. He was told he could accept $250 with his discharge or wait to take a train that would be paid for by the military.
“I said ‘Give me the money,’ ” Sauder said. He hitchhiked from San Diego to Fort Wayne, Ind., in 72 hours.
Back in his home state, he taught boys Sunday school and was active in his church. Then he moved to California and working as a real estate agent in the San Fernando Valley for 50 years. He moved to Lewiston in 2013.
Here, he owns three rentals, some occupied by relatives. He has four children and several grandchildren “scattered around the country.” His wife died a few years ago.
Sauder also is quite the outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He hoped to get his 20th elk this season, but didn’t get it done this year.
“I’m sure they’ll be there next time,” he said.
He has hunted elk in California, Utah, Washington, Colorado and in Idaho. He does his own reloading and has never used a guide.
He also was a duck hunter, hunting in California and running a trapline here, where he got a few geese and ducks. After his military service, he raised eight Labs for duck hunting, training most of the dogs when they were puppies.
“They were great,” he said. “All good retrievers, and we used them.”
* * * * *
All were good retrievers except for Mia, nee Kia. Sauders laughed as he described his attempt to make a bird dog out of her.
“Kia had a mind of her own,” he said.
Sauders spared me the $200 to $300 cost of a DNA test, telling me Mia is a Labrador retriever and Chesapeake Bay retriever cross. He described her as an escape artist who jumps fences and digs — good information for me to know, should any fences or gardens be in our future.
Mia’s bad habits made it increasingly difficult for Sauder to care for her.
“I had to let her go, which was really sad,” he said. “I miss her on my morning walks.”
So I wasn’t surprised when he said he wanted to see her again. After our first meeting (without Mia), we soon set up a time for a reunion.
I was hoping Mia would be as excited to see him as he was to see her. Turns out I shouldn’t have worried. Dogs never forget.
Even before he walked in the door, she knew exactly who Sauder was. She was very excited, wiggingly around, tail wagging furiously, nuzzling Sauder and licking him.
Sauder remarked on how she had more white hair than when he last saw her. He also brought some of her old toys and bed — all enthusiastically welcomed by Mia.
She was happy to see her human (and her toys) again. Sauder was happy to see his dog and know she had a good home. I was happy that my dog was happy and that I finally got the answers to her past.
When you get a dog, you end up meeting people in the most unexpected ways.